Nego do Borel will tell, in a video, his own version of the expulsion of A Fazenda

posted on 9/26/2021 5:42 PM / updated on 9/26/2021 5:43 PM



(credit: Instagram @negodoborel/Reproduction)

Singer Nego do Borel doesn’t resign himself to having been kicked out of the reality show The farm, of Record, this Saturday (25/9). Accused by the public and by Dayane Mello’s team of having harassed the model, the singer says he is innocent and prepares a video to be released on social networks on Monday morning (27/9) with his own version of the facts.

In a video posted on Nego do Borel’s Instagram, an issue shows the reaction of other pedestrians to his expulsion from the program. At the end, an appeal: “we ask the press to wait for an official statement, which will happen soon”.

In stories, he posted a video with his mother, Roseli, in which he says he is “happy” to be home. In her son’s defense, Roseli claims that “there was no abuse” and that Record removed the singer from the show because she was “threatened to lose sponsors”.

The case involving Nego do Borel and Dayanne began at the party on Friday (24/9), after which she went to lie down beside him, in the same bed. As the images suggest, the singer began to caress Dayanne. From the leaked pay per view images on social networks, you can hear the model asking Nego do Borel to stop the attacks.

Both the public and the team that takes care of Dayanne’s social networks demonstrated, asking for Nego do Borel to be punished.

*With information from the State of Minas