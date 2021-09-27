Nego do Borel’s rape investigation against Dayane Mello gains international repercussion

Nego do Borel’s investigation on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello gained international repercussion, mainly in Italy. In the country, the model became famous after being one of the finalists of the “Grande Fratello VIP”, the Italian version of “Big Brother”. The “Libero Quotidiano”, published in Milan, heard the artist’s former colleagues in confinement who criticized the singer’s behavior. The newspaper also used critical headlines, calling the act “horror”, “shocking videos” and dedicated a story to “what didn’t air on TV”.

“Dayane Mello and sexual abuse in ‘The Farm’: Here, all the shocking images that didn’t make it to the air”

One of the country’s main newspapers, “Corriere della sera”, with the headline “Dayane Mello is harassed live: Nego do Borel is disqualified”, explained Record’s decision to eliminate Nego do Borel after intense pressure from social networks and repercussion in the media. The text also says about the model’s lawyers “ready for battle”.

“Dayane Mello is harassed live: Nego do Borel is disqualified”

“Il giornale”, also from Milan, reported on the case talking about “strong attacks” by Nego do Borel against the model in “A Fazenda”, by Record, and highlighted the wave of protests on the web in search of a decisive position for the case. They also included the critical stance of former participants of the “Grande Fratello Vip”, who were hoping for legal intervention.

“Il mattino” from Naples, in addition to following the same path as previous newspapers, recalled three other complaints by women against Nego do Borel for physical and psychological abuse.

understand the case

After a party in “A Fazenda”, Dayane Mello went to bed with Nego do Borel and caused concern among the pedestrians. MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco called the singer’s attention not to act without the model being aware of “not causing problems”. The model was so drunk that she couldn’t even change her clothes on her own.

At another moment, under the quilt, it is possible to hear in the images the model requested for the singer to stop. Rico Melquiades spotted Nego do Borel hiding in the quilt. He then pulled the fabric playfully and yelled that the funkeiro was too excited about Dayane. Nego do Borel said he wasn’t relating to the person under the quilt. “Stop, stop, stop,” warned MC Gui. “So as not to give a problem, get her out of there,” asked Solange Gomes.

As a result, the camera on the streaming platform of “A Fazenda 2021” turned to a corner of the room where it was no longer possible to see Nego do Borel’s bed.

Civil Police opens investigation

The Civil Police opened an inquiry this Saturday, the 25th, to investigate Nego do Borel on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello. The victim’s lawyer registered the occurrence at the Itapecerica da Serra police station, in the interior of São Paulo, and presented the images to be analyzed. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat confirmed the information to EXTRA.

“The case was registered by the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station. Other details will be preserved in order to guarantee the autonomy of police work,” added the SSP, in a statement.

The defense of Nego do Borel

After the singer’s elimination from “A Fazenda”, the artist’s team made a request for fans of the reality show not to judge the case only by clippings on the internet.

“The press office of singer Nego do Borel officially informs the singer’s departure from ‘A Fazenda.’ have more details. We make it clear that we are in favor of justice being done and we ask them to avoid trials without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet”, says the note sent.

Singer Nego do Borel posted a video on his profile on a social network early this Sunday night commenting on his expulsion from the reality show “A Fazenda”, on Record TV. In the recording, posted at 6:20 pm and which in three hours, garnered more than 2 million views and more than 55,000 comments, the artist says he is innocent and has been called a “bad guy” by friends and on social networks and has even threaten to take his own life:

— I slept next to someone, yes, drunk. I was wanting to be with her, and she was wanting to be with me. That wasn’t from there, there was already a story. You can see that after the night, at the pool, she says she wants to sleep with me again. I do not understand. I’m going to end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate, I’m being called a bandit. Friends abandoned me, they didn’t want to listen to me.