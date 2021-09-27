Netflix: Check out the movies and series that arrive on the platform in October

Another month coming and the Netflix not kidding! Among the releases scheduled for October, we have new seasons of our favorite series, a highly acclaimed Broadway musical and even reality shows that have everything to become darlings of the public. Check out the list of productions coming in streaming in the coming days!

Diana: The Musical – October 1st

Being one of the great successes of Broadway, Diana: The Musical will hit the Netflix catalog in October and promises to win the hearts of the public, who are increasingly interested in the story of the now deceased Princess. The film features the original musical, recorded before its theater debut in 2019.

Blind Wedding: Brazil – September 6th

One of the most successful reality shows in the United States will finally have its Brazilian version! Presented by the couple Camila Queiroz and Klebbler Toledo, Blind Marriage: Brazil will be available next month and the dynamic will be as follows: in search of true love, participants will have to choose someone without knowing each other personally.

You – September 15th

You is back and in its third season! After the great events of the last time we saw them, Joe and Love return with their eldest son and try to lead a normal life in the affluent suburb of Mother Linda, but old habits are harder to break than they thought.

Valentina – October 17th

Entering the film catalog, we will have national production valentine. Winner of many film festivals around the world, the feature film tells the story of a shy trans teenager who moves to a small town in the interior and needs to fight for her own identity.

Insiders – October 21st

Another reality show will hit Netflix in October and this time it will be insiders, in which twelve people believed they were participating in the final selection for a reality show, but are actually being filmed without knowing it. Without a trailer in Portuguese yet, the program is originally Spanish and its prize is 100,000 euros.

Tuning – September 27

To close October with a flourish: new and second season of tuning on Netflix! The most realistic series of the quebrada is back and with an even more exciting plot. So far, its official trailer has not been released, but just by the video of the end of the recordings we can already see that something good is coming!

