Netflix features news on 14 series at once; check out

THE Netflix presented news about 14 series at once, in the online event called Tudum. Held on Saturday (25), the special lasted three hours with ads after ads for trailers, photos and series renewals, as happened with Sex Education and The Witcher. The Brazilian production Maldives was also part of the party.

This was the second edition of Tudum. The idea for the event was born in Brazil, last year, and has now entered the Netflix world calendar. This year, 145 personalities participated representing 70 series, films or specials on the platform.

Check below the news about 14 series that were featured in Tudum:

Stranger Things Teaser (Season Four)

More than two years after the third season, Netflix has finally brought images and more details from the fourth year of Stranger Things. In the video, the new mystery was presented: children died in a house called the Creel House. The new episodes only arrive in 2022.

Teaser by La Casa de Papel (final episodes)

Netflix’s biggest international success, La Casa de Papel will end in December and a teaser shows what’s to come. The Dalí Masquerades are divided on what to do next. Palermo (Rodrigo de La Serna), always hot, takes a more aggressive attitude.

Ozark Preview (last season)

The streaming released the first footage from the fourth and final season of Ozark. The release of the last 14 episodes will be divided into two parts, scheduled for 2022.

Maldives Teaser (premiere)

Meet, in the video, the residents of Maldives, a luxury condominium that will be the stage for a drama about a woman in search of answers to her mother’s sudden death.

Sex Education renewed for Season 4

Just over a week after the premiere of season three, Sex Education was renewed for the fourth wave of episodes.

Bridgerton Preview (Season 2)

A sensation on Netflix, Bridgerton won the first footage of the second season, focused on the couple Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley). However, the debut date of the new wave has not yet come out. Next season’s recording was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to multiple work stoppages.

The Sandman Preview (premiere)

The long-awaited The Sandman, based on the comic book created for DC by Neil Gaiman, got a mind-blowing and visually captivating preview. The leading role in the attraction is actor Tom Sturridge.

Cobra Kai Preview (Season Four)

Netflix has chosen an unusual date for the premiere of Cobra Kai’s fourth season: December 31st. It will end up being a good choice for the last marathon of the year (or the first of 2022, starting on the 1st).

Viking Preview: Valhalla

Derived from the popular Vikings (2013-2020), the series entitled Valhalla will chronicle events that took place 100 years before the parent series, the original production of the History Channel. In the video, you can see the new adventure ahead.

Return of Emily in Paris

This week, Netflix released the first photos of Emily’s second season in Paris, an Emmy-nominated comedy. On Tudum, it was confirmed when the premiere of the new episodes will be: December 22nd.

Colin’s Black and White Video

A limited-series exclusive clip by Ava DuVernay (filmmaker) and Colin Kaepernick (football player) has been revealed about his high school years as an athlete and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

First Rebel images

A new generation has arrived in the corridors of the Elite Way School. See a preview of the musical talent of the protagonists, as well as the first official photo of the long-awaited uniform.

The Witcher Renovation

One of Netflix’s most popular productions, The Witcher has been renewed for season three (the second hasn’t even premiered yet). Unpublished scenes of the coming wave were released.

The Crown Preview (5th season)

Queen Elizabeth 2nd has a new face in season five. Audiences can now see actress Imelda Staunton with the look of a monarch, following up on the role played by Olivia Colman and Claire Foy (both Emmy winners for the series). The new batch of episodes arrives in November 2022.

