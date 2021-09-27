Netflix launches this week feature Britney Spears, Princess Diana and Seinfeld · TV News

Netflix has prepared a week full of news. Between this Sunday (26) and next Saturday (2), subscribers will receive several premieres in the streaming catalog. There are productions for all tastes, with a great chance of appearing in the Top 10 of the platform in the coming days.

Featured series include The Chestnut Man and Maid, as well as the arrival of all seasons of Seinfeld (1989-1998), starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and, of course, Jerry Seinfeld.

In the film catalogue, the horror Nobody Sai Vivo, the novel Fomos Canções, the documentary Britney x Spears and Diana – The Musical arrive on the streaming platform.

Also premiering are the animes Baki Hanma and The Seven Deadly Sins – Cursed by Light, the film The Guilty (starring Jake Gyllenhaal), and the children’s productions Magias & Miados and Beyblade Burst Rise.

Check the synopses:

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (day 28): In this documentary, filmmakers and experts make the definitive list of the greatest clichés in the history of cinema.

Ada Batista, Scientist (28th): In the plot, Ada Batista’s laboratory is pure fun. While experimenting, she and her friends have incredible adventures.

Britney x Spears (day 28): The documentary will show the backstage of the legal dispute between Britney and her father, Jamie Spears. The production features exclusive interviews and expert analysis.

The Chestnut Man (29th): After a murder on a playground, the police try to unravel what happened. Close to the body, a chestnut doll can be the key to the mystery.

Nobody Leaves Alive (Day 29): In this story, an immigrant is in search of a dream. But a haunted place and a world in which ancient legends can come to life change their plans.

We were Songs (day 29): During the most defining moment of her career, Maca (María Valverde) is surprised by the return of a passion from the past. To deal with all this chaos, she has the help of her best friends.

Baki Hanma (30th day): In the plot, Baki Hanma continues his quest to become a great fighter. Meanwhile, he also prepares to face the strongest creature in the world — his own father.

Maid (1st): After coming out of an abusive relationship, a young mother goes to work cleaning. In addition to supporting her daughter, she wants to build a better future for them.

Seinfeld (1st): In this iconic comedy series, Jerry Seinfeld lives in an apartment in New York and is regularly visited by friends Elaine (Julia), George (Alexander) and Kramer (Richards). The quartet’s routine is full of financial and love problems, but always dealing with a lot of humor.

Diana – The Musical (1st day): In this original musical, filmed before the official Broadway stage debut, the dazzling life of Princess Diana (1961-1997) is portrayed with many songs.

The Guilty (day 1): Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film tells the story of a police detective who works at the emergency center. In the plot, he goes out of his way to save a woman in distress amid painful revelations.

Difficult to Swallow (1st): Pressured by the circumstances of her life, the protagonist became involved with drug trafficking in Nigeria during the 1980s. This decision has harsh consequences.

Carandiru (1st day): With Rodrigo Santoro and a large cast, the drama shows the inmates’ doctor at the overcrowded Carandiru Penitentiary Complex witnessing various hostilities. The confusion ends in a historic rebellion.

Wimbledon – The Game of Love (1st day): Peter (Paul Bettany) is a tennis player, nearing the end of his career, but who receives an invitation from the organizers to enter the Wimbledon tournament. There, he falls in love with the sport’s latest star, Lizzie (Kirsten Dunst).

Colony Dignity – A Nazi Sect in Chile (1st): In this documentary, a Christian colony of Germans, with a manipulative leader, settles in Chile and becomes fundamental to the country's dictatorship.

Spells & Meows – Season 1 (1st): On her 12th birthday, Willa discovers a world of magic. On her adventure, she has the company of her friends.

Beyblade Burst Rise – Season One (1st): Dante ends his training with the legendary Valt Aoi. Along with his Ace Dragon, the protagonist brings the new generation of Bladers to battle in the birthplace of Beyblade: Japan.