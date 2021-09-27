Netflix Releases ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer; watch

Fans of the hugely popular horror series from Netflix, “Stranger Things”, had their biggest glimpse of the series’ fourth season on Saturday (25).

The teaser — which Netflix debuted at TUDUM, its first global fan event — provided few details. It was also brief, taking about a minute and a half. However, it was long enough to show that there is a different tone for next season, with a debut scheduled for 2022.

“Stranger Things” has always been a Spielberg adventure mix, set in a Stephen King-style horror world. The show’s next season, “Stranger Things 4,” seems to be more horrible, at least according to Saturday’s teaser trailer.

The teaser apparently starts well before the 1980s, the decade that “Stranger Things” usually passes by, and instead introduces us to a quaint 1950s family while playing Ella Fitzgerald’s “Dream A Little Dream of Me”. Then everything goes to hell, literally.

Lights start flashing, dead animals appear, and there are images of what appears to be a horrific murder.

Fast forward a few decades and the teaser shows a glimpse into the lives of beloved characters like Dustin, Steve, Max and Lucas, who now have a straight haircut. The children are investigating the 1950s haunted house, now covered in cobwebs, and looking for clues to what happened so many years ago. Scary things.

“Stranger Things” is arguably Netflix’s most popular series, and any piece of content from it — no matter how short or gimmicky, and even a trailer — will be swallowed up by its legions of fans.

Case in point: although Netflix has shown teasers for other shows, this one was still on all social media after its debut on TUDUM, named for the distinctive sound the service makes before any of its TV shows. or movies start playing.

That kind of devotion is vital to Netflix’s growth and business.

As the queen of streaming with over 200 million subscribers, Netflix (NFLX) lacks the intellectual property prowess of competitors like Disney +, Paramount + and HBO Max (owned by WarnerMedia, parent company of WarnerMedia CNN), which has brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, DC and Harry Potter.

However, “Stranger Things” is Netflix’s heaviest hitter in terms of its franchises. Having a teaser of the series builds excitement and anticipation as its 2022 premiere date, not yet revealed, draws near.

This focus on fans and franchises also explains why Netflix is ​​making TUDUM in the first place. Netflix has been building its franchises and fandoms steadily for years. The company is using TUDUM to remind people of that fact—and to solidify it.

There’s no better way to do this than to bring fans back into the haunted world of “Stranger Things.”

