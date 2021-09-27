Neto says grandfather was tied up in Prevent Senior hospital

On April 3, the eve of Easter Sunday, 36-year-old lawyer Leandro Vusberg suffered a shock. He learned that his grandfather, 84-year-old retired PM Carlos Vusberg, hospitalized days before with covid-19, was with arms and legs tied and an oxygen mask, in a hospital belonging to the Sancta Maggiore network, of Prevent Senior. The old man, according to the grandson, was breathless and agitated, but was not sedated. What was most surprising was that the patient had been discharged from the ICU, without any improvement. Carlos died two days later.

In recent weeks, the same Prevent Senior has become the focus of investigations by Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI). Senators suspect that patients in the health plan were subjected to experiences with the “covid kit” – consisting of drugs that have been proven to be ineffective against the disease – without the knowledge of their family members. Doctors told the commission that the study was rigged, to induce the idea that the treatment, advocated by President Jair Bolsonaro, works. The company denies the accusations and claims to be the target of defamation.

The CPI complaints drew the attention of Carlos’ family, who question whether the retiree was also medicated with the so-called “covid kit”. After the death, what has afflicted the family for five months is the lack of information about the case. Relatives demand that Prevent Senior provide the medical record, as they did not receive all the details about the condition at the time of death. They are willing to go to court to get it if the company denies it again. With the papers in hand, they want to know what happened, to understand why their grandfather died.

Wanted by state, Prevent Senior alleged legal issues and declined to comment on the case of Carlos Vusberg. It only stated that the patient’s medical records can be requested by family members as soon as they request.

Hospitalizations

Carlos was first admitted to a network hospital in October 2020. “He was out of breath and went to the hospital,” said his grandson. Doctors suspected covid and tested it to confirm he was infected. The problem, according to Leandro, is that his grandfather was taken to an exclusive ICU for patients with the disease before the result – which would be negative for the new coronavirus – came out.

“I remember him being desperate and saying: ‘Get me out of here. If I’m not with covid, I’m staying now’. When the result came out, two days later, he was transferred (to his room)”, said Leandro, about the first hospitalization. In November, they sent the patient home. Carlos, however, would be hospitalized again, in February 2021, but this time he did not return home.

The retired military policeman would turn 85 this month. He raised his four daughters in Mooca, on the east side of São Paulo. It was full of stories, according to the grandson, especially since he was one of the stars of Gigantes do Ringue, a choreographed fight show that was successful on television in the 1960s.

‘Covid kit’

In the first hospitalization, in October, Prevent Senior did not prescribe the “covid kit”, consisting of drugs such as chloroquine and ivermectin, which, in addition to not working against the disease, can expose patients to risk. But the family was able to witness what, now, raises suspicions about supposed pressure from the health plan to prescribe these drugs.

“The doctor prescribed some medication, and the nurse turned around and said, ‘Doctor, aren’t you going to prescribe the covid kit?’ It was as if I was there to see if the kit was being prescribed”, reported Leandro.

In February, Carlos felt bad. Upon returning to Sancta Maggiore, a new test was performed. This time, the result was positive for covid-19. “He was admitted and stayed in the ICU for two days. Then he was transferred to a room. We didn’t understand why he had left the ICU if he hadn’t improved. He was having difficulty breathing, but he was not intubated, he was not sedated,” said Leandro. According to the grandson, the hospital did not explain why he was immobilized. On the 5th, the family received the phone call informing them of Carlos’ death. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

