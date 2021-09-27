New couple? Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho live an affair, says newspaper

Since he split from Fernanda Souza, Thiaguinho hasn’t taken up any romance publicly, but fans have already noticed that the singer is involved with another famous one: Carol Peixinho. The rumors gained traction on Friday (24/9) after the two posted a photo receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition to the photo being posted at practically the same time, netizens noticed that both the pagodeiro and the digital influencer occupied a black car, whose doors were identical, with light leather details.

A little over a month ago, Carol Peixinho and Thiaguinho also appeared, separately, in a photo with the same fan, in Salvador. The two avoided posing together, but the fan and the back wall in the photo denounced that they were in the same place. Days later, Carol also showed a screen of conversations on Instagram with the samba dancer.

This Monday (27/9), Extra confirmed the romance between the two. According to a source heard by the newspaper, however, the relationship should not succeed. “She wants to take on the romance. He no. And Thiago is very discreet. It doesn’t leak anything. He’s not going to date”, commented a person close to Thiaguinho, who was not identified by the website.

