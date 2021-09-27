New jewel at Corinthians, Gabriel Pereira shares prominence with medallions – 09/27/2021

Corinthians began to put into practice a game model with its quartet of medallions. Roger Guedes, Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano worked well as starters during the victory over Palmeiras by 2-1, last Saturday (25), but another player composed the offensive line with mastery: the young Gabriel Pereira, just 20 years old.

Integrated into the professional squad since the middle of last year, the striker now has more chances to play in the current season and was finally raised to the starting lineup by coach Sylvinho. From the promise of the youth categories, where he shone in the São Paulo Cup in 2020, to a difficult adaptation to the professional, Gabriel Pereira has shown that he can take the lead as soon as he is called upon.

In Derby at Neo Química Arena, the athlete showed that he is unlikely to lose his place on the team, leaving Gustavo Silva, the Mosquito, on the bench. Acting mainly on the right, he gave work to an improvised defense of Palmeiras and was one of Timão’s quick escapes from the wings, just as Sylvinho had planned to face Palmeiras.

Gabriel’s performance earned Sylvinho praise after the clash that kept Corinthians in sixth place at the Brasileirão. “He’s a great athlete, he has a capacity for growth. We have to make the most of it. He’s started the games in different positions, on tripod, he’s played like this before. We’re studying and seeking the history of each athlete to see what they produce on the field,” said the coach.

This was Gabriel Pereira’s third consecutive match as a Timon starter. The first took place two weeks ago, in a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, away from home. It was his goal that opened the scoring in an individual play. GP, as he is also known, also played for 78 minutes in the 1-1 draw with América-MG.

Gabriel Pereira had already been working at Corinthians to be one of the jewels of the new crop since Pedrinho was negotiated with Benfica. He dawned with potential, but the club decided to hold him back so as not to skip steps. There was a consensus that the player needed to earn “shell” in other training categories before joining the professional.

Last season, Gabriel Pereira played in ten matches and scored a goal in the 2-1 defeat to Bahia in Salvador. Now, they have been present in 16 games, but only gained momentum to remain in the first team in the last matches. With the prominence achieved, Corinthians is only in a hurry to renew the contract for their jewel, since the current contract ends on March 30, 2022.