new line of smartphones will be launched on Monday

On Monday (27), Xiaomi will launch a new line of smartphones, called the Xiaomi Civi. The first model will be presented at an online event at 3:00 am (Brasilia time).

For now, the only detail officially confirmed by Xiaomi is that the smartphone will have a 32 MP front camera. From the images already released by the manufacturer, you can see that the device is quite flashy, with a rounded finish and metallic structure.

Xiomi Civi Photo: Disclosure

The brand claims that the Xiaomi Civi series brings “modern and diverse designs with innovative imaging technology for confident young people”. The line will replace the Mi CC, extinct in 2019, which was focused on young audiences and on the good performance of the cameras.

108 MP camera

In addition to what has already been officially released by Xiaomi, other information has been leaked. One is that the model must have a 108 MP main camera, using the same sensor present in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Other bets are Snapdragon 778G processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 120 Hz refresh rate screen. In addition, the battery should be 4,500 mAh, accompanied by 55W fast charging.

A teaser (watch below) of the new smartphone was released by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Civi Disclosure

Prices for the new Civi are expected to be announced along with the launch in China. There is still no official information on when the new line will be launched in Brazil.

