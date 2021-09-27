New OAB rule vetoes ‘ostentation’ in advertising and creates controversy among lawyers – 09/26/2021 – Daily life

A new rule of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) created controversy among lawyers last week. Approved in July this year, the rule prohibits members of the class from flaunting on social media if they are promoting their professional services.

The text, however, generated another interpretation: that lawyers would be prohibited from displaying any consumer good, regardless of whether the post is linked to professional activity.

Criminalist and influencer Deolane Bezerra, for example, with about 10 million followers on her Instagram, mocked the OAB in a post while traveling to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

In photos, he hid the logo of designer brands Louis Vuitton and Chanel with names of department stores like Marisa and C&A. “Since you can’t boast, right OAB???”, he wrote.​

But, according to Greice Fonseca Stocker, the criminal lawyer’s interpretation is wrong.

Federal advisor at the OAB and member of the working group behind the rule, Stocker says that the rule does not prohibit professionals from posting photos of cars, trips or any other consumer goods on their social networks. The veto only applies if the post is used as a way of promoting one’s work or getting new customers.

“There is actually the word ostentation [na regra], but in what context is ostentation prohibited? The display of goods is prohibited in advertising. So it is clear that this is a limitation aimed at the way in which advertising is done by the law firm,” says Stocker.

Here is the text of the standard, article 6, sole paragraph: “It is prohibited in any advertising to display goods relating to the exercise or not of the profession, such as the use of vehicles, travel, accommodation and consumer goods, as well as the mention of the promise of results or the use of concrete cases to offer professional performance”.

Stocker draws attention to the end of the paragraph. “It is once again evident that it refers to advertising to offer professional performance, so there is no way of concluding that, with this provision, the OAB would be restricting private life,” he says.

“This device does not prevent ostentation on social networks for professionals and their private lives”, says the federal counselor of the OAB.

Several users of social networks, however, made the same interpretation as Deolane Bezerra and, ironically, complained about the new rule.

One lawyer, for example, wrote that in a country where millions of people are starving, posting a picture of a plate of food should already be considered ostentation.

Another professional questioned whether, after an exhausting work routine, the OAB would consider it ostentatious to publish a photo practicing rowing.

A third asked if posting a photo of shorts inside the STF (Supreme Federal Court) would be ostentatious, while another stated that he would need to appeal to the highest court in the country to understand what the OAB meant by the new rule.

Another point questioned by lawyers was the ban on the use of images and information about the physical structure of offices.

The OAB norm says: “Any information regarding the dimensions, qualities or physical structure of the office is prohibited in active advertising”.

According to adviser Stocker, company photos may be published through passive advertising, that is, on the websites or office profiles, as long as the publications are not promoted.

“If I’m inside my website, showing my entire work environment, maybe showing this structure, in a passive way… Only those who already had some interest in that professional will access that site”, he says.

One of the objectives of the rule, she says, was to ease restrictions that already existed for professionals to use educational publications on social networks to consolidate themselves in the labor market.

“One of the great innovations of this provision was to ease the restrictions that already existed when it comes to the disclosure of legal content. This will allow professionals to use more educational publications to make a name for themselves, as the great spirit of this provision is to value the law,” says Stocker.