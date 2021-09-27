Share Tweet Share Share Email



New version of the Bolsa Família application launched by Caixa Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família have available the new version of the program’s application. The main change consists of access, which is now carried out using the Individual Taxpayer Registration Number (CPF) and the password used in Caixa Econômica Federal applications.

According to Caixa, the new version was downloaded more than 200 thousand times. The application can be obtained free of charge from the App Store (iOS phones) and Google Play stores (smartphones Android).

Among the features offered by the application are the consultation of installments and the payment calendar. Beneficiaries who are receiving emergency aid instead of Bolsa Família can also check the status of the benefit.

All information is for the last 12 months. The application also allows users to consult tips and clarify doubts.

The password to access the Bolsa Família application is the same used in other Caixa applications, such as FGTS, Lotteries and Caixa Trabalhador. New users can register the password in the option “Is it new here? Register”.

If the user is registered and has forgotten the password, he can inform the CPF and click on "Recover password". Additional resources are presented in the "I need help" option, which can also be obtained by calling 0800-726-0207.
















