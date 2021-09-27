New York must turn to National Guard to replace unvaccinated health workers | Coronavirus

the governor of New York , Kathy Hochul , is considering hiring the National Guard and medical professionals from outside the state to make up for the shortage of staff in hospitals, with tens of thousands of workers having until Monday (27) to comply with mandatory vaccination against Covid.

The plan, described in a statement from Hochul on Saturday (25), allows her to declare a state of emergency to increase the supply of health professionals to include licensed professionals from other states and countries, as well as nurses and retired nurses.

Hochul said the state also intends to use National Guard officers with medical training to maintain hospitals and other medical facilities adequately staffed. About 70,000 workers (16% of the state’s 450,000 hospital employees) were not fully vaccinated, the governor’s office said.

The plan is announced amid a broader discussion among state and federal government leaders pushing for mandatory vaccination compliances to help fight the highly infectious Delta variant of the new coronavirus. And in the midst of all this, there are workers who are against the obligation of immunization, some of them using religious motives.

“We are still in a battle with Covid to protect our loved ones,” Hochul said in announcing the plan.

“I greet all the health professionals who prepared to be vaccinated and I ask all the other professionals who were not vaccinated to do it now, so that they can continue taking care of people.”