Newgarden spikes pole in Long Beach. O’Ward is 8th and Palou 10th

Josef Newgarden secured pole position at the Long Beach GP, the final stage of the Indy 2021. This Saturday (25), the American turned 1min08s224, putting Penske ahead. Helio Castroneves had a great day and came out of third, right behind Scott Dixon.

The title candidates will start almost side by side, in other words: much better for Álex Palou. The Catalan comes out of tenth, basically what he needs to be champion. Pato O’Ward starts from eighth, in a complicated position, as he is in a win-or-win situation. With that, in fact, Newgarden maintains the title chances, needing to win and see Palou below 24th place.

Simon Pagenaud leaves the room, with Felix Rosenqvist and Romain Grosjean starting from the sequence. The top two favorites for pole were still in Q1. The powerful Andretti lost Alexander Rossi in group 1 and, mainly, Colton Herta in group 2. Colton took a long time to use softs and, when he did, found the wall light, losing pace.

Indy will only return on Sunday, for the last race of the 2021 season, in Long Beach. The start is scheduled for 4:30 pm (in Brasília).

Newgarden is pole in Long Beach (Photo: Indycar)

Check out how the grid was defined in Long Beach:

Qualification for the Long Beach GP started promptly at 4:05 pm (in Brasília). The first group had the two title contenders, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, plus Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou, Will Power, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly, Jimmie Johnson, Jack Harvey and Max Chilton.

With hard tyres, Andretti spoke loud again, with Rossi running just over 1min10s, followed by Dixon, Palou and Newgarden. The soft tires were put on with 3 minutes left.

On the final lap, Newgarden took the lead, spiked at 1min08s5, with Dixon, Palou, O’Ward, Power and Hunter-Reay also advancing. McLaughlin was seventh, as well as, surprisingly, Rossi, Rahal, Ericsson, Harvey, Chilton, Daly and Johnson. Harvey, by the way, crashed the timer, pulling a red flag and falling to last, punished.

Colton Herta crashed in Q1 in Long Beach (Photo: IndyCar)

Favorite, Herta meets wall and falls

The second group hit the track soon after, with Helio Castroneves, Felix Rosenqvist, Dalton Kellett, Charlie Kimball, Ed Jones, Sébastien Bourdais, Rinus VeeKay, Simon Pagenaud, James Hinchcliffe, Colton Herta, Takuma Sato, Romain Grosjean, Oliver Askew, and Callum Ilott.

Unsurprisingly, Colton started pulling the group, with 1min09s1 on hard tires, without giving a chance to Rosenqvist, Grosjean and company, who appeared in the sequence.

But then came the surprise: Herta hit the wall and completely lost the rhythm, being surprisingly eliminated. Thus, the way was opened for others. Rosenqvist went ahead with 1min08s6, passing Pagenaud, Castroneves, Grosjean, Hinch and Jones.

Herta went down with Sato, Ilott, Askew, Kimball, Bourdais, VeeKay and Kellett. The pole fight, then, promised a lot, without the big favorite in it.

Álex Palou stayed in Q2. Duck O’Ward too (Photo: Indycar)

Palou and O’Ward fall together in Q2

The second round of qualifying started a little later than expected, with a late penalty on Askew for blocking Grosjean. Q2 had three Penske, two Ganassi, two Andretti, two Dale Coyne, two McLaren and Meyer Shank de Castroneves.

And then it was time for Grosjean to shine, putting in 1min08s1 on the soft tires, remaining in the class. Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves, Newgarden and Rosenqvist also passed. In other words, the title candidates fell straight away, with Pato in ninth and Palou in tenth.

The others eliminated were Hinch, Jones, Hunter-Reay and Power. So Andretti, who seemed to be a favorite for pole, was not going with anyone to the Fast Six. Pato would still move up to eighth, with Jones punished for not lowering on a yellow flag.

Helio Castroneves comes out third (Photo: IndyCar)

Newgarden shines at the right time and takes pole from Castroneves

The Fast Six arrived and Castroneves was disputing the lead with Grosjean in the initial moments. But both were no match for Newgarden, who painted well at the end and took pole position with 1min08s224. Helio was third, with Dixon there in second.

Grosjean who lost his breath and ended up keeping what he had, dropping to sixth, also behind Pagenaud and Rosenqvist.

Indy 2021, Long Beach GP, Start Grid:

1 J NEWGARDEN Penske Chevrolet 1:08,224 two S DIXON Ganassi Honda 1:08,442 +0.218 3 H CASTRONES Meyer Shank Honda 1:08,483 +0.259 4 S PAGENAUD Penske Chevrolet 1:08,651 +0.427 5 F ROSENQVIST McLaren Chevrolet 1:08,746 +0.522 6 R GROSJEAN Dale Coyne Honda 1:08,758 +0.534 7 J HINCHCLIFFE Andretti Honda 1:08,714 +0.490 8 P O’WARD McLaren Chevrolet 1:08,834 +0.610 9 AND JONES Dale Coyne Honda 1:08,880 +0.656 10 A PALOU Ganassi Honda 1:08,946 +0.722 11 R HUNTER-REAY Andretti Honda 1:09,133 +0.909 12 W POWER Penske Chevrolet 1:09.228 +1,004 13 S McLAUGHLIN Penske Chevrolet 1:08,861 +0.637 14 LETTER Andretti Honda 1:09,109 +0.885 15 ROSSI Andretti Honda 1:08,995 +0.771 16 T SATO RLL Honda 1:09,381 +1,157 17 MERICSSON Ganassi Honda 1:09,137 +0.913 18 C ILOTT Chevrolet rushes 1:09,436 +1.212 19 G RAHAL RLL Honda 1:09,400 +1,176 20 C KIMBALL Foyt Chevrolet 1:09,679 +1,455 21 C DALY Carpenter Chevrolet 1:09,582 +1,358 22 S BOURDAIS Foyt Chevrolet 1:09,702 +1,478 23 M CHILTON Carlin Chevrolet 1:09,753 +1,529 24 R VEEKAY Carpenter Chevrolet 1:09,760 +1,536 25 J HARVEY Meyer Shank Honda 1:10.466 +2,242 26 D KELLETT Foyt Chevrolet 1:09,914 +1,690 27 J JOHNSON Ganassi Honda 1:10.513 +2,289 28 THE ASKEW RLL Honda 1:10.018 +1,794

