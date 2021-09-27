newspaper lists 7 reinforcements the club will look for in the next window

In a busy summer transfer window, the Manchester United moved and brought names like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, in addition to repatriating Cristiano Ronaldo. It does not stop there. If it’s up to the club owner, the next market will be ambitious.

In a recent interview, Joel Glazer was pleased with the deals made by the club last summer, but made it clear that he ‘will open his wallet’ in the next window

“We can always improve, there is always more work to be done,” said the manager.

Therefore, the English newspaper Mirror listed seven reinforcements Manchester United have on the radar and could go after in the next window.

The first is Erling Haaland. Even with the competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, you red devils they count on the trump card of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the striker’s compatriot, to bring the player to Old Trafford.

Still in attack, two more names: Dani Olmo and Kingsley Coman. The first defends the RB Leipzig and was close to the Barcelona in the last window. The English newspaper puts Spanish as a possible replacement for Pogba.

The Frenchman has a contract until 2023 with the Bayern Munchen and may have a future in the Premier League.

In midfield, three names are targeted by United: Rúben Neves, Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma. The first is part of the legion of Portuguese who shine in the Wolverhampton.

Rice defends the West Ham and is one of England’s most promising midfielders. Your name has been linked to the Chelsea and to Manchester City.

Finally, Bissouma appears as an alternative to Rice. Cheaper, the Malian is a fundamental part of the brighton.

United’s seventh possible reinforcement doesn’t go by a specific name, but by position. According to the Mirror, the club is looking for a player to become De Gea’s immediate reserve, as Henderson is not satisfied with the reserve and may leave the club.