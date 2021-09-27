Newspaper: Neymar and Mbappé may be moving away from PSG

Mbappé is walking away from Neymar in the dressing room of Paris Saint-Germain, according to the newspaper “L’Equipe”. One of the causes pointed out by the periodical for this distancing is the “Spanishization” of the French cast, especially after the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Despite speaking Spanish, Mbappé doesn’t seem to fit in with several of the PSG’s roster. There are members of the current Ligue 1 leader who don’t understand why the 22-year-old striker doesn’t participate in some off-field events.

In the squad run by Mauricio Pochettino, there are several South American athletes, such as Neymar, Marquinhos, Rafinha Alcâncatara, Lionel Messi, Di María, Paredes and Icardi. The South American clan is often seen united beyond the lawns.

Last weekend, Mbappé was caught complaining about Neymar for not passing him balls during Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Montpellier. And the relationship between the two on the pitch, which was once a great success, is going through a turbulent moment.

In the current season, Neymar and Mbappé did not exchange assists before swinging the opponents’ nets. Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, should be responsible for making the partnership work again so that his team can be successful.