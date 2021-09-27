Nightclub attack leaves five dead in Colombia and authorities accuse FARC dissent

BOGOTÁ — Five people died out of 11 were injured in an attack on a discotheque in southwestern Colombia this Sunday, an act that was reportedly carried out by dissidents from the FARC, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

According to the army, the attack took place in the town of Tumaco, in the district of Nariño, when armed men “arrived at the establishment in a vehicle, firing several shots indiscriminately”.

Legacy:FARC rebels recruited more than 18,000 children and adolescents in Colombia, reveals peace court

The military also claims that the action was carried out by a FARC dissident known as the Urías Rendón column, and local authorities say that clashes in the area have intensified in recent months — the city’s mayor, María Emilsen Angulo, denounced that armed men are provoking “chaos, panic and unrest to the citizens”. On Twitter, the governor of Nariño, Jhon Rojas, stated that “the situation of groups outside the law exceeds their capacity [de ação] of the authorities in Nariño”.

Located near the border with Ecuador and Colombia’s second-largest port in the Pacific, Tumaco has the second-largest area cultivated with coca plants in the country, around 9,800 hectares, and is targeted by several armed groups, including some FARC dissidences, such as the Óliver Sinisterra Front and the Contadores.

Jesus Santrich:Former FARC leader was reportedly killed in Venezuela by Colombian forces, says Colombian press

Colombia is facing one of the biggest waves of violence related to armed groups since the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC in 2016, which officially demobilized the organization. However, dissent within the militia, with leaders who did not agree with the agreement, emerged around Colombia, in many cases in association with drug trafficking, promoting dozens of violent attacks across the country.

Crisis:Decades of abandonment and broken relations create a war zone on the Colombia-Venezuela border

The government of conservative Iván Duque blames the groups that finance themselves with drug trafficking and illegal mining for the murders. For specialists, some failures in the implementation of the agreement allowed the former strongholds of the FARC to be occupied by other actors, maintaining the conflict.

The National Liberation Army (ELN), the last officially recognized guerrilla, is also present in a hundred municipalities and is constantly accused of attacks against law enforcement and civilians.