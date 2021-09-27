Nokia shows image of new tablet and confirms announcement in October

Nokia, currently a brand licensed by HMD Global, has published a new preview of the company’s upcoming release. It is a tablet that will have “everything you expect from a smartphone” from the company, known for its rugged devices.

In the post made by the official Twitter profile, there is also a new confirmation of the model’s announcement event date: October 6, 2021, a Wednesday.

Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021

The photo highlights the 2017 version of the Nokia 3310, with a callsign commonly used to compare the height of children showing the year of launch. Above, there is a 2021 mark showing the tablet, which has a much larger body.

As the product appears from the side, it is not possible to see the details of the device, but the device appears in black color and apparently does not have a slim body.

What to expect

There is no confirmation from the Finnish brand about the technical specifications of the device, but the website Nokia Mob brought up some rumors about the device a few months ago.

According to the publication, it will be called Nokia T20 and will have a 10.36″ screen accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and Android as the operating system. Two versions will be released, one with 4G released and the other only via Wi -Fi.

The company recently announced a new 5G phone, the Nokia G50, and is expected to show even more smartphones at the October conference. keep an eye on TechWorld to know everything about the tablet and other new Finnish products.