Norris takes the blame for a decision that took him out of the Russian GP dispute

Lando Norris came very close to winning his first victory in Formula 1. After taking pole position at the Russian GP, ​​the young Briton commanded much of the race at the Autodromo de Sochi. On the final stretch, during the rain, the McLaren driver chose not to change tires and left the race in the hands of Lewis Hamilton.

With seventh place and the fastest lap point, Norris took the blame for the decision he made in the final laps and said he was devastated by the result.

“I’m unhappy. Devastated. We decided not to pit and it turned out to be the wrong choice. They (McLaren) thought I should make the pit stop, but I decided not to. So it was my choice. I thought it was the the right way,” he began by saying in an interview with F1.

Arguing his choice, Lando assumed the rain wouldn’t get any stronger than it was, but it did. Soon, he ended up losing control of the car and was forced to stop, which made him lose positions.

“Everything was perfectly fine with the tires I was using, and I was told the rain would stay that way. If it did, then that would have been the right decision, but the rain tightened a lot more than we expected and it ended up with us.” , finished.