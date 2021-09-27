‘Nothing is so bad it can’t get worse,’ says Bolsonaro on high inflation and dollar

BRASILIA — In a ceremony alluding to the thousand days of his government, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the economic problems faced during his administration, especially fuel price inflation, are a global reality and do not happen because of ‘evil’. The president, however, cited that “nothing is so bad it can’t get worse.”

Bolsonaro participated with several ministers in the launch of the Caixa Tem Credit program, which plans to grant loans from R$300 to R$1 thousand to those who have an account on the Caixa application, used to distribute emergency aid.

— But we have the course, we have many obstacles. Are they insurmountable? No, but it depends on each one’s understanding. Does anyone think I didn’t want gasoline at R$4 or less? The dollar at R$4.50 or less? It’s not mean on our part, it’s a reality. And there’s a saying: “Nothing is too bad it can’t get worse.” We don’t want that because our hearts are open, and there’s a biblical passage that says, “You fear nothing, not even death, but eternal death,” the president said.

The IPCA-15 of September reached 10% in the 12 months ended in September. The indicator measures price variations between the 15th of each month and, therefore, serves as a preview of the IPCA, used in the government’s inflation targets.

Analysts already see inflation at 8.45% at the end of the year, well above the inflation target set by the Central Bank.

Gasoline prices pressured August inflation, which was the highest for the month in 21 years Photo: Marcelo Theobald / Agência O Globo

Gas price in UK

During his speech, Bolsonaro stated that the economic problems are caused by the pandemic and that many countries in the world are facing similar problems.

The president cited, for example, the United Kingdom, where the price of natural gas rose by 300%, and the United States, where the price of gasoline rose by 40%.

— A thousand days of government, with a pandemic that many believe that what is happening today in relation to the economy, fuel prices, among other problems, is happening because I am the president and not because of what we went through, we are going through — said Bolsonaro.

Regarding fuel prices, Bolsonaro pointed out that there is not much to be done due to the regulatory framework that governs Petrobras’ activities. The president recalled when, at the beginning of the year, he pressured the state-owned company to increase the price of gasoline, which led to the change of the company’s presidency.

According to Bolsonaro, although the major shareholder in the company is the federal government, it does not have the power to decide things within the company. The president recalled that, at the time of the exchange of presidents, Petrobras lost “tens of billions of reais” in its value on the Stock Exchange.

“Nobody works under pressure. It works with observations, as I was with Minister Bento today, talking about our Petrobras, what we can do to reduce the price at the tip,” he said.