NY will turn to the National Guard to replace unvaccinated health workers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering hiring the National Guard and out-of-state medical professionals to fill the hospital shortage. Tens of thousands of health workers have until Monday (27) to comply with mandatory vaccination against Covid-19.

The plan, described in a statement from Hochul on Saturday (25), allows her to declare a state of emergency to increase the supply of health professionals to include licensed professionals from other states and countries, as well as retired nurses.

Hochul said New York also intends to use National Guard officers with medical training to maintain hospitals and other medical facilities adequately staffed.

About 16% of the 450,000 hospital workers in New York, or about 70,000 workers, were not fully vaccinated, according to information from the state government.

The plan is announced amid a broader discussion among state and federal government leaders pushing for mandatory vaccination compliance to help fight the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. And in the midst of all this, there are workers who are against the obligation of immunization, some of them using religious motives.

“We are still in a battle with Covid to protect our loved ones,” Hochul said in announcing the plan.

“I greet all the health professionals who prepared to be vaccinated and I ask all the other professionals who were not vaccinated to do it now, so that they can continue taking care of people.”