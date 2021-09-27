Oil has a new high and Brent is close to US$ 80; Goldman revises price projections upwards

SAO PAULO – The session is once again of gains for oil, which registers its fifth consecutive high, with Brent nearing US$ 80 a barrel, amid concerns about the supply.

At 11:11 am EDT, Brent’s futures contract for November was up 2.06%, at $79.70, while WTI was up 2.05%, at $75.50 a barrel.

By Friday, oil prices had already risen for the third week in a row to an almost three-year high as disruptions in global production forced energy companies to withdraw large quantities of oil from inventories. The strong rally had been dampened slightly by China’s first public sale of state oil reserves.

Also on the radar are production disruptions on the US Gulf Coast in the wake of Hurricane Ida in late August.

“As oil prices are about to close out another week of gains, the market is evaluating a lingering impact of supply disruptions and the likely storage cuts that will be needed to meet refinery demand,” said Louise Dickson, senior analyst of Rystad Energy’s oil markets.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs increased their year-end Brent oil price forecast to $90 a barrel from $80 a barrel, as a faster recovery in Delta variant fuel demand and Hurricane Ida’s impact on production led to a restricted global offer, they highlighted.

“Although we have long held an optimistic view of oil, the current global supply and demand deficit is larger than we expected, with global demand recovery from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with the global supply falling short of our below consensus forecasts,” Goldman said in a Sept. 26 note.

(with Reuters)

