Palmeiras lineup: Abel does tactical training and finishes preparation for decisive game at Libertadores | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad held this Monday morning, at the Soccer Academy, the last training session before the game this Tuesday, against Atlético-MG, at 21:30 (GMT) in Mineirão, for the Libertadores semifinal.

Coach Abel Ferreira led a tactical activity, in which he agreed on the details of the team that will send the field in the decisive confrontation.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Decision puts the different Palmeiras to the test

1 of 3 Palmeiras squad at training this Monday — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras Palmeiras squad in training this Monday — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras

Afterwards, the players practiced free kicks and penalties. In case of a 0-0 tie, the place in the Libertadores final will be defined in the penalty decision.

A likely team for the match is Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano (Wesley).

Abel Ferreira has no embezzlement for the game. There are no injured players in the squad or suspended in Libertadores.

Palmeiras travels to Belo Horizonte this Monday afternoon.



2 of 3 Abel Ferreira in conversation with Zé Rafael at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras Abel Ferreira in conversation with Zé Rafael at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras