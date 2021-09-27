Paulo Victor’s “in the air” kick in an Inter victory makes Heitor wave and compare on the web: “Beauty, Valdivia”

To show coach Diego Aguirre once and for all that he could be Inter’s new starter, Paulo Victor took advantage of his chance at left-back this Sunday to even show skill and irreverent plays in the 2-0 victory over Bahia, at home, by the Brasileirão – Moisés was suspended and would not play anyway due to a contractual issue.

In one of the PV effect throws, he threatened to kick the ball on throw, but let his leg “hit” only the air, in an attempt to deceive his opponent – ​​see:

MY THAT MLKKK HAHAHAHAHSSH OUSSSSSSSSSASS pic.twitter.com/Tur8p1po7O — InterChronicas (@InterChronicas) September 26, 2021

On social networks, right-back Heitor – who also started with Saravia’s suspension – joked with Paulo Victor calling him Valdivia, in reference to the Chilean player ex-Palmeiras. He had this habit and was unmarked by the kicks “in the air” that he gave in some games.

At the press conference given after the game, coach Diego Aguirre praised Paulo Victor, but did not make his title for the championship sequence:

“He did well. We trust his football a lot every time he has to play. They played a very good game against Flamengo. After that match, I was calm with the two very good options we have. The position is also covered with Moses. They have different characteristics, but both show good level. I can rest assured”, pointed out the Uruguayan.

After the third consecutive triumph in Brasileirão, colorado jumped to 32 points and is still the 7th place in the table. Next Saturday, from 9 pm, the rival is the leader Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte.