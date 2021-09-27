Pedro Guimarães announces that he tested positive for Covid-19 | Policy

The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, informed this Sunday (26), through social networks, that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Guimarães was part of the delegation that accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro to New York, where he attended a meeting of the United Nations (UN).

“I inform everyone that I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be in quarantine following all medical protocols. I have already taken the two doses of vaccine and started taking the protocol medications. I have also been in isolation since we arrived from the US on Wednesday. morning,” wrote the president of Caixa.

“Last Monday I performed a test and the result was negative. I don’t have any symptoms and I will continue working from here at home. A hug and thanks for the messages,” he added.

In the US, Guimarães participated in a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

He is the fourth member of the entourage to contract the new coronavirus. Health ministers, Marcelo Queiroga, and federal deputy and son of the president of the republic, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), also tested positive.

According to a survey by TV Globo, before Queiroga, a diplomat in the delegation had also been diagnosed with Covid. The government does not confirm the information or reveal the name of the server.

This Sunday, the Secretary of Communication of the Planalto Palace informed that President Jair Bolsonaro carried out a new test for Covid-19 and that the result was negative. Bolsonaro has been in isolation since returning from his trip to New York.

Isolation was recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga was diagnosed with the disease.

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who accompanied the president to New York, said on Sunday that her result was also negative.

This Sunday, four ministers announced the negative test result for Covid-19. All were part of the Brazilian government’s delegation to the United States and completed isolation after minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for the coronavirus. Are they:

Anderson Torres, from Justice;

Gilson Machado Neto, from Tourism;

Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the General Secretariat;

Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment

See who was in the presidential entourage to the United States:

Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic

Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health

Carlos Alberto França, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice and Public Security;

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy;

Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment;

Gilson Machado, Minister of Tourism;

Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency;

Augusto Heleno, chief minister of the Presidency’s Institutional Security Office;

Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy;

Flávio Rocha, Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency;

Nestor Forster, Brazilian ambassador to the United States of America;

Ronaldo Costa Filho, permanent representative of Brazil to the United Nations;

Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal;

Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady;

Rodrigo de Bittencourt Mudrovitsch, special guest;

Paulo Angelo Liégio Matao, interpreter;

Claudia Chauvet, interpreter; and

Rachel Alves Bezerra, interpreter.