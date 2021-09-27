Pedro Rocha has not scored two goals in a game for four years

Pedro Rocha scored the first two goals in Athletico Paranaense’s rout over Grêmio yesterday (26), 4-2, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The 26-year-old striker has scored three times in his last two commitments for Hurricane. But the goalscoring reality contrasts with a career that has not yet taken the leap that seemed obvious at first. So much so that hitting the net twice in the same match was something that hadn’t happened in four years.

The last time he had achieved this ugly — considering only his main team games, as he was in Spartak Moscow’s B team in early 2021 — was in August 2017, by Grêmio, against Godoy Cruz, in the round of 16 of the Liberators of that year. Pedro would play just two more games ahead for the team from Rio Grande do Sul and would leave after having the economic rights sold to the Russian team for 12 million euros (R$ 45.2 million at the price at the time).

But then the scenario totally turned around. Without adapting to European football, Pedro Rocha played 14 games, five as a starter and nine coming during the matches in his first season in Russia. He scored a goal and made two assists.

Little used in the second half of 2018 and early 2019 (five games), it was loaned to Cruzeiro and had another chance in Brazil. The passage through Minas Gerais alternated good moments and phases without the same relevance. There were four goals and three assists in 33 matches. There were even two participations in goals in the same game (a goal and an assist), but never two made in the same commitment.

Once again out of the plans of the team that holds its rights, Pedro Rocha was transferred to Flamengo in 2020. In Rio de Janeiro, he was present in the conquest of the Brazilian Nationals, but it never achieved relevance. He played only 11 games, scored only one goal and provided an assist.

Back in Russia, Pedro experienced an even worse scenario. He was placed in Spartak Moscow’s B team and played in the second division of the country. He kept active playing 15 more matches, scoring four goals, until he closed with Hurricane, where he already has eight matches so far.

Before signing with the Curitiba team, he even negotiated a return to Porto Alegre to work in Tricolor, but the high request to release the athlete on loan made by the Russians generated a setback and made it impossible to hit. Until yesterday, the ‘ex law’ came into action and, after four years, the striker again scored twice in a match, right against the team that designed him.