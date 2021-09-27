Pedro Rocha’s wife reports racist offenses to Athletico striker on social media | athletico-pr

the wife of Pedro Rocha reported racist offenses to the Athletico striker after the victory over Grêmio. The striker scored two goals, complied with the former’s law and shone on Sunday 4-2, at Arena da Baixada, for the 22nd round – CLICK HERE and check out moves and videos.

Pedro Rocha’s wife, Tamy Martins, displayed messages that cursed the player and called him “favelado” and “black”. In the same image, she said she does not tolerate “any kind of discrimination or prejudice” and promised that they will take “the appropriate legal measures”.

“We do not tolerate any type of discrimination or prejudice, especially racial slurs, and we deeply regret that situations like this still happen!! We will adopt the appropriate legal measures, certain that we are doing our part!”, the wife wrote.

Pedro Rocha is not the first Athletico player to be targeted by racist offenses. Attacking midfielder Nikão, for example, had already reported this situation after Athletico 1×0 River Plate, by the 2019 Recopa, and Coritiba 1×2 Athletico, by the 2020 Paraná Championship.

Midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, has also been a victim of racist offenses. In the last of the three Series B cases, Brusque lost three points and received a R$60,000 fine after a counselor yelled, among other things, “go cut that hair, your bee curl”.

Athletico’s next game for the Brazilian Championship will be against Flamengo. The 23rd round match will be next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã. The Erick steering wheel comes back from suspension.

Before, Hurricane faces Peñarol for the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. In the first leg, a 2-1 victory in Uruguay. The goal as a visitor is a tiebreaker in the tournament.

