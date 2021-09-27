PF carries out an operation to find Itamaraty’s millionaire wines

posted on 9/26/2021 6:06 PM / updated on 9/26/2021 6:06 PM



(credit: CB/DA Press)

On Friday, September 24, in São Paulo, the Federal Police launched an operation called Burgundy. The objective was to recover two bottles of wine taken from the Itamaraty cellar, which, together, are valued at R$57,600.

The operation located the author of the murder, which took place in August, and he said he had resold the drinks. The buyer was located and the merchandise was retrieved.

The absence of a 1980 vintage Petrus Pomerol Grand Cru and a 1995 vintage Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole was identified by Itamaraty after a routine inspection of the ceremonial cellar vault.

The operation was named Burgundy in honor of the French region known for producing the most expensive wines in the world. The identities of those investigated were not revealed.