Pfizer Advances Study of Oral Remedy Against Covid – News

The North American pharmaceutical Pfizer announced this Monday (27) the progress of clinical studies of an oral antiviral drug for the treatment of adults who were exposed to Covid-19.

The phase 2/3 study, called EPIC-PEP (short for “assessment of protease inhibition for Covid-19 in post-exposure prophylaxis”), will recruit individuals aged 18 years and older who live in the same household as someone else. who had a positive diagnosis of coronavirus infection.

2,660 participants will be included worldwide. Two-thirds will receive the combination of the experimental drug co-administered with a low dose of another antiviral, ritonavir, twice a day for five or ten days, depending on the group. The rest of the volunteers will receive a placebo.

As the study is double-blind, patients will not be told what they are taking. This is a protocol used worldwide to test the effectiveness of vaccines and drugs.

“If successful, we believe this therapy can help stop the virus early — before it has a chance to replicate extensively — potentially preventing symptomatic disease in people who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others.” Mikael Dolsten, scientific director and president of Research, Development and Worldwide Medicine at Pfizer, said in a statement.

According to the company, the drug would be a complement to the protection provided by vaccines, which have already had an impact on the significant reduction of hospitalizations and deaths where there is a significant vaccination coverage of the population.

Another study conducted by Pfizer with the same drug combination involves treating people with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19.

MSD pharmacist hopes to have results from a oral antiviral, molnupirvir, until the end of October. The studies are in the final phase, and the company wants to submit an emergency use request to the regulatory authorities still in 2021.