Pfizer boost after CoronaVac increases antibodies 20-fold, study says

Research carried out in Uruguay has the participation of 200 volunteers and will continue to monitor the immunity levels of those vaccinated over time

EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK Since July, Uruguay has announced the third dose of Pfizer for those who received CoronaVac



The booster with the vaccine of the to do increases by up to 20 times the amount of antibodies Against the Covid-19 in people immunized with the full regimen of CoronaVac. This is what preliminary results from a study carried out in Uruguay since March point out. The investigation has about 200 volunteers from the Pasteur Institute, one of those responsible for the research together with the University of the Republic. Of those, 53 took the two doses of CoronaVac and the booster from Pfizer. The research volunteers had four samples of antibodies collected: the first before the start of vaccination; the second 18 days after the second dose of vaccine; the third 80 days after the second dose; and the fourth 18 days after the third dose of Pfizer. A 20-fold increase in the amount of antibodies was recorded in the comparison between the second and fourth samples. The researchers will continue with the collections to see how this increased antibody load behaves over time. Since July, the Uruguay announced the third dose of Pfizer to whoever received CoronaVac. Currently, 24% of the country’s population has already received three doses against Covid-19.

*With information from the reporter Beatriz Manfredini