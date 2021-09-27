Pfizer boosts 20-fold increase in antibodies in Coronavac vaccinates, study says

Pfizer boosters in people who have been vaccinated with two doses of Coronavac can increase their level of antibodies against Covid-19 by up to 20 times. This is the conclusion of a study by scientists from Uruguay. In Fortaleza, this Saturday, 25th, the third dose of elderly people in the general public began.

With preliminary data, researchers from the Pasteur Institute of Montevideo and the University of the Republic, since March, have been carrying out a research project to study the evolution of the levels of specific antibodies against the coronavirus in relation to the vaccines and doses administered.

This study involves more than 200 volunteers and is expected to last two years, when blood samples will be taken periodically from the participants.

In a smaller group, scientists have already analyzed the blood of participants who took Coronavac at different times: 18 days before vaccination; 18 days after the first dose; about 80 days after the second dose; and 18 after the booster vaccine with Pfizer.

The result was visible. There was a 20-fold increase in antibodies when compared to those previously observed. Still, although encouraging, these results are not decisive, as highlighted by one of the researchers.

“These are preliminary results, in a particular population,” said Sergio Bianchi, who is a scientist at the Pasteur Institute in Montevideo, during a press conference. He and the other researchers must continue to monitor the levels of antiviral antibodies in the volunteers.

