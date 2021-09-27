Pfizer will seek authorization to vaccinate children under 12 in a few days, says CEO

Pfizer plans to apply in the next few days for authorization in the United States for its Covid-19 vaccine to be used in children under 12 years of age.

“It’s a matter of days, not weeks,” Pfizer President and CEO Albert Bourla told ABC News on Sunday about when the company will send data on children ages 5 to 11 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). , US Food and Drug Administration).

Currently, Covid-19 vaccines are approved only for children aged 12 and older, raising concern among health experts as cases in children starting their school years and the more transmissible Delta variant increase. , spreads.

Nearly 26% of all Covid-19 cases in the US are reported in children, according to recent data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. And an average of 266 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 every day for the past week, according to Sunday (26) data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Once the Pfizer/BioNTech data is available, they will have to go through two committees, one for the FDA and one for the CDC, said the medical analyst at CNN, Dr. Johnathan Reiner, on Sunday.

If the data is sent this week, it will likely be in the committee by the end of October, he added. And there is a lot of data for them to look at, he said.

“This is a vaccine for children, so getting the dose right – in terms of efficacy and side effects – is crucial,” Reiner said.

But even when a vaccine is available, a difficult task will be to vaccinate children. Less than half of US teens are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an analysis by CNN of CDC data.

In response, authorities need to do a better job of educating the public about the importance of vaccination for the health of their children and families as a whole, Reiner said.

“If you want your kids in school, the best way to keep them there is to keep them from taking Covid-19,” he said.

Until the vaccines are approved for younger children, the CDC has recommended the use of masks for students, teachers and visitors in schools from kindergarten through grade 12, along with better ventilation, physical distance and testing on a screening basis.

“We know how to keep them safe,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CBS on Sunday. “When we don’t use the proper mitigation, outbreaks are more likely to occur.”

normal life in one year

Bourla also echoed the recent statement by the CEO of Moderna pharmaceuticals that a return to normal life can be expected in approximately one year.

“I agree that within a year, we will be able to return to normal life,” said Bourla in the ABC News interview.

He said, however, that this does not mean that Covid-19 variants will no longer exist or that new doses of vaccine will not be needed.

“I think the most likely scenario is annual revaccination, but we don’t know for sure. We need to wait to see the data”, he concluded.

(*With information from Madeline Holcombe, CNN)