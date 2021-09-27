Photographers leave conventional jobs to work on Rio’s beaches

RIO — At 7:00 am, 61-year-old Jose Carlos Inocêncio (@jccinocencio) has already clocked in at work. The destination he discovered two hours before leaving home, in Tijuca. It’s been like that for three years, ever since he decided to leave his traditional job “from 8 am to 6 pm” as a Detran dispatcher and health insurance salesman to work with what he loves: photographing on the beach. In his backpack he takes: two lenses, a monopod, a camera, a spare battery and a memory card. With no air conditioning, no internet and much less a bench to rest, beach photographer J. Inocêncio, as he is called by the “locals”, guarantees that he loves what he does, and makes it clear that the decision to completely change his routine will not it is cause for regret. Sometimes the office is in Arpoador, in the South Zone — or “Arpex”, for those closest to me — sometimes in Praia da Macumba, in the West Zone. If the work doesn’t pay off there, the 86 kilometers of Rio’s waterfront are a full menu for him and for the dozens of beach photographers who trade bureaucratic jobs behind closed doors to make their own hours on the soft sands of Rio.

Despite being Inocêncio’s livelihood today, this routine was far from becoming a reality until 2017. In his old jobs, daily life was very heavy, he says. But if you say you didn’t like it, that was a lie. However, tiredness and hard work sometimes did not pay off financially. And it was on this wave that a surfer passionate and practitioner since adolescence decided to unite his passion for the sport and work.

Flirting with surf photography only became a serious job after, curiously, he was encouraged by a friend he himself had instigated to join the business, in 2018. In the beginning, J. Inocêncio remembers that he helps to enter the market it was practically nil. Without money and without the possibility of having expensive equipment or taking courses with exponential values, the solution was to learn by force. The routine is to click, in good seas, more than a thousand photos per day.

“It’s not an easy job. In my case, when I arrived without knowing anything or anyone, the way was to play as I was learning. I took some courses that were more affordable, I asked for help from a great friend of mine, a studio photographer, who helped me with the basics, but I got the secret and the way with time — says Inocêncio.

Today, he has memories of when he felt the “Neymar of photography”, as he says:

— There have been situations of people who recognized me walking in the street and came to talk to me, moved, thanking the photo I had taken, which somehow eternalized an important moment for the person. This happens not only in Rio, but also in other places where I end up traveling as a surfer and photographer. For me, it’s priceless! There is difficulty, but I can say that I am the most accomplished person in this world for being able to find myself professionally at 61 years old.

J. Inocêncio at Arpoador: “I can say that I am the most accomplished person in this world because I was able to meet professionally at the age of 61” Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo

Work that becomes leisure among friends

How about an office on the beach and just minutes from home? São Conrado Beach, in the South Zone, is a meeting point for two professional colleagues: Joel Mendonça (@joelpesca), 51, resident of Rocinha, and Frederico Rigor (@rigorimagens), 39, from the Chácara community from Heaven. Both live less than 15 minutes from work. Lovers of surfing and photography, they say that they never imagined they could abandon their livelihood — a multinational driver, a butcher and tour guide in the Tijuca Islands, in the case of Mendonça, and a hostel receptionist, bartender and English translator and Spanish, old Rigor jobs — to throw themselves into the profession of surf photographer. For both, the change was placed on the scale along with the quality of life, which ended up speaking louder.

— As a translator on a local tour, for example, I would go up and down the slope of the community several times to work. It was tiring and not pleasant. I didn’t see any reason to continue with the career I was taking — recalls Rigor.

Mendonça was so fond of surf photography that he was already doing it as a hobby, for free, for 10 years, for those he knew in Rocinha. A photographer himself, he has considered himself since 2017. Today, he charges R$ 5 for places in the community and R$ 20 for those coming from abroad, the average price of the service along the coast.

— Many who live here (in Rocinha) didn’t have access, at the time, to have an expensive photo that they didn’t even charge. I’m a surfer myself, I live in the community and I didn’t think this price was fair when they charged me. The snap came from there, when I saw the opportunity to be able to click with quality for people close to me with a fair price for them – remember.

Always strengthening others, today Mendonça is even known by the musician Gabriel o Pensador, a local surfer in the region. According to him, the greatest privilege is being able to bring back the grace of the sport to friends who stopped surfing over the years:

— I joke that I ‘resurrect old people’. All my old friends were stopped and, because of my photo, they went back to surfing, as if my work had given a boost of spirit, showing that they can and have the capacity to return to active activity. For me it is very pleasurable. Priceless! It’s a really cool atmosphere.

If Mendonça has already received Gabriel o Pensador in his office, Frederico Rigor also has good names to highlight. From the world of surfing, Rigor has already clicked Marcelo Pessoa, the Trekinho, and Gabriel Pastori, two exponents of Brazilian surfing. Photographer of the sands and sea of ​​São Conrado and Leblon, he collects clicks of typical tubular waves in the background of the computer desktop. His signature has already been in works by Cerveja Praya and by clothing brands such as Redley.

The work that today stamps names and brands started 8 years ago. With 25 years of surfing, in addition to being a photographer, Fred ventures as a surf advisor for his own clients, who have become longtime friends and now ask for tips about the sport.

— As I’ve been practicing for a long time, the client often asks for help to know how to do a maneuver, a performance. This creates a bond. Today, by having intimacy with all my customers, he ends up helping me in sales as well. For me, it works more than selling online. My livelihood comes from strengthening the people who see me there. It’s my pride – he says.

Is there a picture there?

How about sunbathing on the sands of Copacabana, in the South Zone, and being interrupted by a couple of friends offering a photo session right in the middle of the beach? This is the work of Marta Barros, 57, resident of São Cristóvão, and Argentine Gustavo Orduña, 46, from Glória. The two are part of “O Martá pra Foto” (@omartaprafoto), a “mobile studio” in Copacabana. Marta entered photography in 2016, when she was fired from her last job as a dental assistant. Before that, she was a telephone operator, nanny and coffee manager.

Marta and Gustavo: photo shoot in the middle of the beach Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo

The passion for photography has always existed, but life’s obstacles prevented that wish from becoming a reality. The dream came true when, after her dismissal, Marta was introduced to the Argentine by a friend, who saw Orduña working in an unusual way on the beach in Copacabana. The method was: He, with an Argentine accent and no way of convincing, would approach the client offering the service: a photograph. Marta, who was unemployed and looking for new air, saw the ideal opportunity to finally fulfill her dream and return to the job market:

– When I saw his rather awkward way to get to the client, I thought we could be a good pair to continue in this business together. He, with the photo, and I, with the direction of photography and the approach, as he spoke Portuguese and had a way of always working with the public. I take risks in the photos sometimes, but Orduña is recognized as “the guy in Marta’s photography”.

Working at Princesa do Mar, the main postcard of Rio, the work was soon successful. One of the standout stories is the wedding invitation of a couple from Curitiba who was photographed by Marta and Orduña when they were still lovers.

– It was very cool. It’s a huge affection! We have several stories. We already had a marriage proposal in the middle of the photo shoot. Nobody knew. We were surprised! For me it’s a privilege!

Made at the age of 57, Marta says that working with photography has always been a desire, but being at the beach was not one of her plans:

“It happened, and I’m so grateful. Working with photos was an accomplishment for me, regardless of location.