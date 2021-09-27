Photography award has ‘smoking’ fish and seahorse mask

A “smoking” lizardfish and a masked seahorse are among the stars of the “Ocean Photography Awards”, which annually award the best portraits of marine life.

But despite the quality of the clicks, the highlight in 2021 was due to the difficulties faced by animals with the increasing pollution in the oceans. The image of the lizardfish with a cigarette filter attached to its mouth was one of the most commented, authored by Canadian Steven Kovacs, who took the photo off the coast of Florida (USA).

The click of a seahorse attached to a protective mask, common among humans during the covid-19 pandemic, was also praised by the jury, taken last year by Nicholas Samaras, outside Stratoni, Greece.

Both works received glowing mentions in the “Conservation” category, one of seven for the award, which also included an unprecedented division exclusively for female photographers.

The main prize, given two weeks ago, went to Australian Aimee Jan, who registered a green turtle. The judges’ decision was “unanimous” among “thousands of entries” received, reported Britain’s Daily Mail.

Jan said he was diving into the water.She saw Ningaloo, a coral reef in northwestern Australia, when she was warned by a colleague of the animal’s presence, armed with a camera to make the encounter eternal.

The turtle was at least 10 meters further down than the photographer, who, when going down to find it, ended up getting the scenario of the winning photo, with the turtle surrounded by small fish.

Second place in the overall category was Englishman Henley Spiers, who recorded albatrosses, which are sea birds, diving off the coast of Scotland.

“The Ocean Photography Awards have a simple mission: to highlight the beauty of the ocean and the threats it faces,” declared the judges in announcing the winners.

In addition to winning the silver trophy, another photo of Spiers also received mentions in the Conservation category, showing an olive turtle wrapped in a fishing net. The animal was swimming in the Baja California Sur region of Mexico.

To make the awards official, the organizers opened an exhibition with prominent images on the banks of the River Thames, in the United Kingdom, which will be available for visitation until October 17th.