Pilar plans to kidnap her sister and end the marriage

This week, in the new soap opera “In the Times of the Emperor”, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) continues to suffer from the news that she was promised in marriage to Tonico (Alexandre Nero), when she was still a child. But like her sister Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), she will try to run away from home.

In another moment, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) invites Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) to be the bridesmaid of his wedding. But she gets angry and says she will use the wedding to find her sister and stop the ceremony.

Who will also be back is Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros), daughter of Ana and Joaquim, characters from “Novo Mundo”. She returns to Brazil after a few years away to work in the private museum of Empress Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella). But she will be surprised to find out that she is bankrupt, after her considerate brother Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira), who took care of her properties, sells her properties. Check out the summary of the chapters that will air this week below.

Monday: 27/09

Tonico is rude to Dolores. Pierre asks Isabel to marry him, and Pedro says he wants to get to know him better. Samuel and Pilar talk about the difficulties they face. Pedro cancels Isabel’s wedding. Vitória arrives at the casino, and Quinzinho is sick. After talking to Isabel, Pedro goes back on his decision and approves his daughter’s marriage to Pierre.

Tuesday: 28/09

Teresa rebukes Pedro’s decision and blames Luísa. Pierre tries to kiss Isabel. Zayla finds out Tonico will marry Dolores and tells Samuel. Tonico treats Dolores. Lupita reveals to Batista her plans to make Lota give up living in the city. Pilar is recognized for her ability as a doctor. Samuel confronts Dolores. Alberto proposes that Clemencia run away with him. Vitória questions Quinzinho about his properties. Tonico invites Pilar to be the godmother of his wedding to Dolores.

Wednesday: 29/09

Pilar says she will prevent Tonico and Dolores from marrying. Pierre receives a letter and is upset. Samuel unburdens himself with Luisa. Isabel confesses to Luísa that she fears that something will take her away from Pierre. Tonico doesn’t let Dolores find Pilar. Eudoro argues with Pilar and feels a sharp pain in his chest. Quinzinho lies to Vitória about his properties. With Zayla’s help, Dolores finds Pilar.

Thursday: 09/30

Dolores refuses to run away with Pilar. Tonico attacks Pedro once more in his newspaper. Teresa confronts Luísa, who has a faint. Alberto says goodbye to Clemencia, who suffers from the departure. Teresa talks to Vitória. Pilar looks for Samuel, and Zayla has a fit of jealousy. Vitória discovers that one of her properties is occupied.

Friday: 10/01

Jamil provokes Guebo when he sees Samuel with Zayla. Clemência runs away, and Quinzinho invents for Vitória that she was the one who sold his properties. Tonico’s newspaper is invaded. Borges and Tonico injure Guebo, but are unable to discover his identity. Pedro decides to marry Isabel and Leopoldina, and asks Teresa and Luísa to work together in surveying suitors. Guebo asks Pilar for help. On the day of Tonico and Dolores’ wedding, Pilar kidnaps her sister with Guebo’s help.

Saturday: 02/10

Eudoro goes after the carriage that kidnapped Dolores, and Tonico demands that Nélio stop the guests from leaving. Leopoldina and Bernardinho exchange looks. Eudoro rescues Dolores and accuses Pilar. Prisca and Hilário do not want Vitória to leave Brazil. Luísa has a new nomination for Isabel’s suitor. Tonico marries Dolores. Victoria discovers she is bankrupt. Dolores says she won’t get close to Tonico.