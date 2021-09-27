Players sing with Corinthians fans before Drbi in the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship

The atmosphere of the final of the Women’s Brasileirão started early. This Sunday afternoon, the main Corinthians fans went to the hotel where the club’s players are staying to give their last support before the ball rolls.

During the act, the Corinthians players went to the balcony of the Tryp Tatuapé Hotel, in the Tatuapé neighborhood, in the East Zone of São Paulo and began to sing the main songs together with the fans – see the video below.

IT'S #FielForThem and us for the Faithful, always and forever!

On their social networks, the players registered the moment through videos and photos on social networks. Vic Alburquerque exalted the moment with the fans and posted the record with the most athletes on the team – see below.

Corinthians players sang with the fans reproduction

The women’s team is looking for the third Brazilian championship this Sunday. After making the best campaign in the first phase, Timão eliminated Avaí/Kindermann, Ferroviária and now disputes the title against Palmeiras, which reaches the decision for the first time.

In the first game, at Allianz Parque, Timão won 1-0, with a goal by Gabi Portilho. Now, the final duel takes place at Neo Química Arena, this Sunday, at 9 pm. The confrontation has transmission of the Band and SportTV.

