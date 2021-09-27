Pochettino confirms Messi against City and minimizes controversy between Mbappé and Neymar | Champions League

In search of their first victory in the Champions League, after stumbling against Brugge on their debut, PSG will have this Tuesday the first big challenge of the season: facing Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, current European vice-champion. And coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the news that Paris fans would like this Monday: Messi will be available to face the English team.

PSG training has Nasser and Leonardo visit before duel against Manchester City

Recovering from a left knee injury, the Argentinian was left out of the clashes with Metz and Montpellier, raising doubts whether he would be able to face City. However, the star participated in training last Sunday and also went into the field this Monday, indicating that he is ready to go into the field. Pochettino indicated that Messi will be listed, but without giving details of the player’s physical condition.

– I don’t confirm anything until the day of departure. He will be at the disposal of the group – summarized the Argentine.

1 of 3 Messi — Photo: AFP Messi — Photo: AFP

The coach praised Manchester City, citing the dream of the European title, shared between the two teams. And he highlighted that PSG players are calm, stating that it is necessary for the team to get used to experiencing special situations like this Tuesday.

Pochettino was asked about the controversy generated by a busted by “Canal+”, which showed scenes of Mbappé complaining on the bench that a teammate was not passing the ball to him. According to the channel, Mbappé’s complaints were directed to Neymar. The technician tried to take the weight off and minimize the situation.

– They are fantastic boys. In football, this sort of thing happens between players. Here, the permanent goal is to win. It made a lot of noise outside the group, but internally it was nothing. The two talked, I also talked to them and you saw that in practice they were laughing – he reported.

2 of 3 Neymar and Mbappé side by side in training this Monday — Photo: AFP Neymar and Mbappé side by side in training this Monday — Photo: AFP

One of the topics discussed by Pochettino at the press conference was the dispute for the position of starting goalkeeper, after the Italian press reported that Donnarumma is uncomfortable with the reserve in several games for Keylor Navas. And the expectation to see who will be chosen to defend in the heavyweight clash this Tuesday will remain until the official announcement of the squad.

– I don’t confirm the team. We have great goalkeepers and all great goalkeepers adapt to the demands of the coaching staff. We are happy with what they are doing so far.