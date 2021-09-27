Podiums, poles, victories per year and more: the top numbers of Hamilton’s 100 Formula 1 victories

The British Lewis Hamilton reached this Sunday the incredible mark of 100 victories in Formula 1. The seven-time world champion, who is already the record holder since overcoming the 91 triumphs of Michael Schumacher, arrived in front of the Russian GP, ​​at the Sochi circuit, and returned to lead the competition. Now they have a two-point advantage over Max Verstappen, who was second.

See below some of the main numbers of Hamilton’s career, who fights for the eighth title in the main category of motorsport: