Police investigate disappearance of businessman in the West Zone of Rio; car was found, says cousin | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police is investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old businessman Alberto César Romano Júnior.
According to the account of Alberto’s mother-in-law, Regina Moreira, he was allegedly kidnapped on Friday (24), around 6:30 pm, when he was leaving the Barra World shopping mall, in the West Zone of Rio.
“For mercy! Help find my son-in-law Alberto César Romano Júnior. He is very dear to everyone, raised in Realengo. He was kidnapped on Friday, around 6:30 pm, leaving Barra World. After that we followed his cell phone tracker and the street cameras through which his car passed. They were directed from the tunnel to Campo Grande and the last location with the cell phone on was in Santa Cruz, but they have already reported that he passed through other locations between Campo Grande. you know, after the GPS, it was the police who managed to find it. We’ve already made the occurrence record. Please share,” said Regina.
A cousin of the young man made a post on a social network saying that, this Sunday (26), the car of Alberto César Romano Júnior had been found on Estrada dos Colonos, in Santa Cruz, also in the West Zone.
Cousin of the young man said that Alberto’s car was found in Santa Cruz this Sunday (26) — Photo: Reproduction
Family searches for missing young person last Friday (24) — Photo: Reproduction Social Networks
On her Instagram account, the young man’s boyfriend, Nathalia Moreira, asks people to help with information that can help find Alberto.
The case was registered at the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes). The Civil Police reported that the case was referred to the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), which will follow up on the investigations.