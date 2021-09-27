Police investigate disappearance of businessman in the West Zone of Rio; car was found, says cousin | Rio de Janeiro

“For mercy! Help find my son-in-law Alberto César Romano Júnior. He is very dear to everyone, raised in Realengo. He was kidnapped on Friday, around 6:30 pm, leaving Barra World. After that we followed his cell phone tracker and the street cameras through which his car passed. They were directed from the tunnel to Campo Grande and the last location with the cell phone on was in Santa Cruz, but they have already reported that he passed through other locations between Campo Grande. you know, after the GPS, it was the police who managed to find it. We’ve already made the occurrence record. Please share,” said Regina.