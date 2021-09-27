Police summons Nego do Borel to testify about attempted rape

Nego do Borel will have to provide clarification to the Civil Police of São Paulo on account of the accusations of attempted rape in his visit to A Fazenda 13, from where he was expelled on Saturday night (25/9).

“The case is investigated through a police inquiry initiated by the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station. The unit analyzes the images of the facts and will hear the suspect. Other details will be preserved in order to guarantee the autonomy of police work,” the press office said in a statement.

As soon as he left the confinement of the Record program, Nego returned to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, and is already under the care of his mother, Roseli Viana, who defended her son tooth and nail over the accusations that made him leave the competition. .

understand the case