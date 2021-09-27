Police summons Nego do Borel to testify about attempted rape

Nego do Borel will have to provide clarification to the Civil Police of São Paulo on account of the accusations of attempted rape in his visit to A Fazenda 13, from where he was expelled on Saturday night (25/9).
“The case is investigated through a police inquiry initiated by the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station. The unit analyzes the images of the facts and will hear the suspect. Other details will be preserved in order to guarantee the autonomy of police work,” the press office said in a statement.
As soon as he left the confinement of the Record program, Nego returned to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, and is already under the care of his mother, Roseli Viana, who defended her son tooth and nail over the accusations that made him leave the competition. .
understand the case
In the images shared on the internet, the singer showed resistance to the idea. In the end, they slept together and even fluttered the comforters, but the model’s alleged lines asking Borel to stop sexual activity fell on the networks, generating great repercussion on the web.
On Twitter, Dayane’s fans uploaded the tag “Rape on the Farm”, making it one of the most talked about topics of the day. During the afternoon, the model’s team took a stand, the station manifested itself and the presenter Adriane Galisteu spoke about the matter. After pressure from the public and advertisers, during the airing of the Saturday edition (25/9), Record announced that Nego do Borel was disqualified from the reality show.