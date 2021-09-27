Poor Giant Cruise. Third year guaranteed in the Second Division. Shame against CSA – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

For those who consider that provocations in football are part and not taken into account, they do not know the sport and human relationships.

The board, the counselors, the supporters of Centro Sportivo Alagoano never forgot the irony, the arrogance of Thiago Neves talking to the former senator and director of Cruzeiro, in November 2019.

‘If we don’t beat the CSA, for God’s sake, right?!’ joked the midfielder, even with the doomed team heading for the Second Division. The Minas Gerais club not only lost to the Alagoas, but also went diving in Serie B.

The irresponsibility and suspicions of corruption on the part of the directors meant that the bi-championed club of Libertadores is still being investigated by the Federal Police. Meanwhile, with debts of more than one billion reais, it is experiencing its worst moment in history. Stagnant, transformed into a Second Division club. With modest players, some veterans and a coach with no room to work in Serie A.

But the hatred of the Alagoas continued to debug. And it came to light yesterday, after the victory of the northeastern team, in Belo Horizonte, in the confrontation that the three points were mandatory for Cruzeiro de Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

The team lost in an upset at the Independência stadium.

Another embarrassment for his fans, who were at the stadium.

Mal Yuri Castilho scored 2-1, he was freed, anger stuck in his throat for two years.

The player stretched his little finger and thumb, pretended that he was talking on a cell phone, and all he had to do was say, with hatred and irony, the first irresponsible sentence by Thiago Neves.

“Speak up, Zeze.”

It was the password for the limited team Cruzeiro tries to respond with punches and kicks, after another defeat, all the frustration of a giant club being humiliated.

Raphael Sobis had already been expelled for complaining, contesting, challenging referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza.

But it was midfielder Adriano who gave the great embarrassment, not holding back in the face of provocations from defender Cristovam. They exchanged punches. They were separated. But Adriano didn’t conform and tried to break into the CSA locker room looking for Cristovam. Which made other athletes from both teams also start to attack each other.

Military Police soldiers had to interfere, throwing pepper spray at the players. Confusion continued in the club parking lot, chaotic situation.

Flávio Rodrigues de Souza, in the summary, reported the absurdity. And, in addition to Adriano, who was expelled, after the match, along with Cristovam, Cruzeiro should be punished.

Cold numbers point.

With 31 points, Cruzeiro is in the 14th position among 20 teams. It is 13 points behind the fourth place, precisely the CSA. Four teams qualify for Serie A. And just five points behind Brusque, with 26 points, the first club in the relegation zone.

26 rounds have already been played, only 12.

Mathematicians point out that, to move up, Cruzeiro would have to win 11 matches and draw one.

“We have to finish the season and then, yes, we’ll think about something. I have to keep working, charging for the things that must be charged, charging the players, charging the board with what it has to comply with,” said Vanderlei Luxemburgo .

Lively, smart, when saying that he will continue charging players and board, he exempts himself from defeat. And that was surpassed by the former player and former coach of Cruzeiro, Mozart Santos.

Cruzeiro’s board of directors is already facing reality.

And it’s already starting to organize itself for another year in the Second Division.

2020, 2021 and 2022, three years in a row, an unprecedented embarrassment in its history.

The club is already projecting another unavoidable makeover to the entire cast.

President Sérgio Rodrigues wants the continuity of Luxembourg.

Grateful, the coach makes a point of trying, with his oratory skill, to turn the embarrassment of following Serie B into victory.

“We can’t say it’s over and let’s think about next season. It’s going to throw a bucket of cold water on everyone.

“We have to finish the competition and we have the responsibility to keep Cruzeiro in the Second Division.”

In other words, in his reasoning, the club has to celebrate if it doesn’t fall to the Third Division.

Poor giant Cruzeiro Esporte Clube…