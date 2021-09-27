Pope Francis asks Christians to be alert to this attack by the devil

Vatican, September 26 02/21:00 pm (ACI).- Pope Francis affirmed that the devil “always insinuates suspicions to divide and exclude” and explained that the closure within the Church is also the result of the temptation of the devil.

This closure leads to making “Christian communities places of separation and not of communion. The Holy Spirit doesn’t want closures; it wants openness, welcoming communities where there is room for everyone”.

This is what Francis said during his reflection prior to the Angelus prayer, during his commentary on the gospel that tells how the disciples forbade a man to cast out demons in the name of Jesus.

The Lord rebuked them and invited them “not to hinder those who work for good, because they contribute to the realization of God’s plan”. Francisco said that, “instead of dividing people into good and bad, we are all called to watch our hearts so as not to succumb to evil and scandalize others”.

“The disciples wanted to stop a good work just because the person doing it didn’t belong to their group. They think they have exclusivity over Jesus and that they are the only ones authorized to work for the Kingdom of God,” the pope said.

This is the temptation of closure, Francisco said: “That way they end up feeling favored and consider others as strangers, until they become hostile towards them. Each closing, in fact, makes us distance ourselves from those who don’t think like us”.

Therefore, “it is necessary to be vigilant with the closure in the Church”. The devil “try shrewdly. And this can happen, as it was with these disciples, who even went so far as to exclude those who had expelled the devil himself!”.

“Also we, at times, instead of being a humble and open community, can appear to be ‘first in class’ and keep others at bay. Instead of trying to walk with everyone, we show our “believers’ cardboard” to judge and exclude”.

Francis encouraged us to ask for “the grace to overcome the temptation to judge and catalogue, and may God preserve us from the ‘nest’ mentality, to zealously care for us in the small group of those who consider themselves good: the priest with his faithful, pastoral workers closed among them so that no one can infiltrate, movements and associations in their own particular charism, etc.”.

The risk, concluded Pope Francis, “is that of being rigid with others and indulgent with ourselves.”

