Postal auction with cell phones and clothes takes place today; see how to participate – Business

The Post Office auction, with more than 60 thousand items, happens this Monday (27). The auctioned objects classified as refuse, that is, those that were not delivered to the recipient or were returned to the sender after exhausting all possibilities, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Code.

Among the objects auctioned are clothes, cell phones, books, microcomputer parts, jewelry, electronic equipment and others. The initial bid values ​​range from R$1,303 to R$85,050.

More information about the batches can be found on the consultation site, by entering the No. 893602 of the bidding.

According to the head of the Correios’ infrastructure department, Thiago Meireles, bids must be made for complete lots.

Thiago Meireles Head of the Infrastructure Department at Correios “Ten lots will be offered that are indivisible. So, the person who bids for a lot is the whole lot, bids for specific items will not be accepted”

How to participate

Interested parties must register on the platform e-Bids of Banco do Brasil. With this, individuals and companies are able to submit proposals electronically to participate in the online dispute.

The notice with the information is available on the Licitações-e platform, as well as on the Correios’ bidding page.

Purpose of the auction

The funds collected should contribute to the Correios to expand its investment capacity, which should result in improvements in the services provided to customers.