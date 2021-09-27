Power! Jojo Todynho is invited by a French brand to Paris Fashion Week for the first time

Millionaire and italics. That’s how Jojo Todynho set foot in France for the first time. The singer was invited by a brand to debut at the Fashion Week in Paris.

In the company of his friend and influencer, Danilo Faro, Jojo was this Saturday, 25th afternoon, at the party of the brand Jean Paul Gaultier, for which he made the perfume campaign in Brazil.

Jojo Todynho and Danilo Faro Photo: rep/ instagram

Before, however, Jojo had fun discovering fantastic places in the city, such as the Champs Elysé and its brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel, among others. “I can’t miss a tajke from this town. I’m in love. Merci,” she said in recording a video for her stories.

Earlier, still tired from the trip, which was made in business class, with pomp and circumstance, Jojo was trolled by Danilo, who showed her in the car, snoring, instead of enjoying the scenery.

Jojo was still enchanted by the fact that in Paris masks were no longer mandatory: “Almost no one is wearing a mask on the streets, here they’ve already been released. How wonderful!”