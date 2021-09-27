Pregnant, Vivian Amorim discovers the baby’s sex. Know what it is!

Vivian Amorim invited Ana Clara to the event

As it takes place in the heart of the state of Amazonas, Vivian’s revelation tea, who has already proved that she likes to show off her belly, had some typical Amazon moments. The presence of a Boi Bumbá, in addition to a band that played, live, the greatest hits of Brazilian forró.

Ana Clara, ex-BBB who worked with Vivian for several moments at “Central BBB” also attended the revelation, showing the fireworks display in pink after the discovery of sex. The presenter wore a dress with a voluminous skirt, proving, once again, her affinity with fashion.

Vivian and Leo Hirschmann’s relationship took on romance in 2020

In April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Vivian Amorim clarified that she was still single, although at that time there were already rumors involving the name of Leo Hirschmann as a possible suitor. In addition to being an athlete, Leo is also a publicist. Shortly after, in May, the ex-BBB assumed the relationship with the São Paulo native, posting a series of photos alongside the beloved on social networks.

More recently, in a conversation with columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, Vivian explained that, despite the short period of relationship, she decided to live with her boyfriend because of the pandemic. By this time, the two had been together for nearly a year.

“We share several dreams, such as getting married, traveling the world, having children, growing old together…”, admitted the presenter, months before becoming pregnant. “If it is his will, we are willing to move forward, always seeking each other’s happiness,” he said in February 2021.