Pregnant women should take paracetamol only with medical advice, says study – 26/09/2021

The use of acetaminophen (also called acetaminophen), an analgesic widely used by pregnant women worldwide, is not as safe as thought and should only be done under medical supervision. So says a new study published in the scientific journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology.

Developed by experts and supported by a group of 91 scientists, the study is a review of research and analysis over the past 25 years regarding the use of analgesics during pregnancy, including observational and laboratory studies in animals.

The result of the review is that the use of paracetamol may be related to some alterations in fetal development, including the appearance of neurological problems, in the formation of Organs genital organs and also in the reproductive system of men and women.

Therefore, the specialists’ recommendation is that the use of the drug by pregnant women should be done for the shortest period of time possible, with the lowest recommended dose and only if it is really necessary, under medical supervision. This would avoid the possible health risks to the baby that emerged during the review.

Why is it important?

Acetaminophen is one of the most used medications worldwide to relieve pain and reduce fever. According to the study, it is estimated that, in the US, it is used by 65% ​​of pregnant women; worldwide, this total can reach 50% within this audience.

The problem is that its use is so widespread that many pregnant women use the drug without specialized supervision, believing they are not exposed to any risk, which is not the case. In recent years, several studies have emerged questioning the safety of the drug for these women and their babies.

One of them, for example, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, warned of the increased risk of developing ADHD (Attention Deficit Disorder) in children exposed to the drug during pregnancy. And in 2020, the FDA (Food and Drug administration), the US agency that regulates foods and drugs marketed in the United States, issued a bulletin recommending that pregnant women over 20 weeks’ gestation not use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as aspirin, naproxen, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen, as they could lead to kidney problems in the fetus and reduced levels of amniotic fluid, the fluid that protects the embryo from infection.

What does this change?

In practice, the study reinforces what experts have long said: self-medication is never recommended — especially if you’re pregnant. But information is no reason to panic, as the study makes it clear that the risk only increases if the use is continuous (for two whole weeks, for example) and in high doses. In other words, sporadic use, that done in a timely manner and in low doses to relieve pain or a cold, for example, would not fit in this context.

For Alexandre Pupo, gynecologist and obstetrician at Hospital Sírio Libanês and Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, the study confirms the importance of medical advice for pregnant women. “We know that any medication, no matter how harmless it may seem, can have an effect on the baby,” he explains. “Therefore, it should be administered only if it is really necessary and in the lowest possible dose”, he assesses.

Pupo also remembers that the first trimester is the most delicate period of pregnancy, as it is when the baby goes through a phase of great and rapid transformations. “If, at this moment of cellular organization, some substance passes through the placenta, it can indeed have some effect on the child’s formation”, he says.

The specialist also says that it is not just the drugs that can cause these changes. “We already know that pollution, alcoholic beverages, drug use and even the ingestion of certain artificial colors can bring some risk”, he explains. “For this reason, we advise that women do not use these substances and seek medical advice whenever they are in doubt.”