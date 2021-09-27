President of Caixa is diagnosed with Covid-19

BRASÍLIA — The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, is with Covid-19. The diagnosis, released this Sunday, came five days after isolation recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The economist was part of the presidential delegation that traveled to New York, in the United States, last week to participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Read more:Bolsonaro, Michelle and 4 ministers test negative for Covid

During the trip, Guimarães posed without a mask next to President Jair Bolsonaro and the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the General Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. In addition to the cardiologist, who is in quarantine in New York, two other members of the delegation were also diagnosed with the disease: Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and a high-ranking diplomat who did not have his identity revealed.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and other authorities eating pizza in New York before the UN General Assembly Photo: Reproduction

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, are also with Covid-19. Both did not travel in the presidential entourage.

Last Wednesday, the government announced that 50 people who made up the delegation were isolated after having contact with Queiroga. According to the Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro had no symptoms and would remain at the Palácio do Alvorada for five days, counting from the last contact with Queiroga, on Tuesday.

Know more

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





This Sunday morning, Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle posted on social media that they tested negative for Covid-19. In addition to the couple, the ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, Tourism, Gilson Machado, the General Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and the Environment, Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, also announced a negative result for the disease. All traveled to New York.

The result of the exam frees the president to fulfill a commemorative agenda due to the 1000 days in office amid yet another crisis in the government. However, the first event planned would be a ceremony with the president of Caixa for the launch of Caixa Tem at Palácio do Planalto. The government has not yet commented on whether the event will be postponed or if it will take place without the presence of Pedro Guimarães.

On Tuesday, the start of a round of trips across the five regions of the country is scheduled to celebrate the thousand days of government. The first agenda will be in Bahia, where Bolsonaro will deliver 10 kilometers of asphalt to Bahia, in addition to releasing Incra titles and delivering equipment for a sports initiation center called Estação Cidadania.

On Wednesday, at 8:00 am, he is scheduled to participate in a ceremony to sign the concession contract for the North Block airports, in Boa Vista. On Thursday, it will be Belo Horizonte’s turn, where Bolsonaro will visit a subway station accompanied by the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho.

The last day of the event will be divided into two regions. He will visit Anápolis, to sign the concession contract for the BR-153, BR-080 and BR-414, and also Maringá, at a ceremony to open the expansion works of the operational area of ​​the Maringá Regional Airport.

The government’s thousand-day celebrations take place in the midst of a sharp economic crisis, a drop in Bolsonaro’s popularity and a post-demonstration scenario characterized by anti-democratic threats. The government’s strategy is to use the commemorative date to try to leverage the president’s popularity. Therefore, the Northeast was the first chosen state, followed by the North. In the 2018 elections, Bolsonaro was defeated in all nine northeastern states. The PT Fernando Haddad won eight states and Ciro Gomes (PDT) won in Ceará.