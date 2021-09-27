Prevent Senior is one of the operators with the most processes

Investigated by Covid’s CPI, Prevent Senior is among the large operators that have had more administrative proceedings opened by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). At the same time that it saw its number of customers grow from 510 thousand to 542.5 thousand this year, the São Paulo company presented a worsening in the rate of complaints and processes.







Prevent Senior Photo: Disclosure

Last week, the ANS opened two more procedures after complaints filed at the CPI that health plan patients were subjected to experiences with the “covid kit” – made with ineffective drugs against the disease – without the knowledge of family members. Doctors said the study was rigged, to induce the idea that the treatment, advocated by President Jair Bolsonaro, works. The company denies the charges.

Data for the month of July show that Prevent Senior climbed four notches compared to the previous month in the overall number of complaints, moving from 33rd to 29th position. In the same period, these complaints made the operator jump from 47th to seventh in the index of cases opened by ANS.

In July – ANS data are published quarterly – the agency received a total of 150 complaints from the operator’s customers. Of this total, 137 involved questions about coverage of the plans, seven dealt with the regulation, five questioned the monthly fee adjustment and one was against the operator.

According to the agency, customer complaints registered in the service channels are handled by the intermediation of conflicts, which resolves 90% of consumer complaints. It is the remaining 10% that originate the opening of administrative procedures, which can result in fines to operators. ANS data show that between 2019, the last year before the pandemic, and mid-2021, Prevent Senior was fined 38 times. Added together, the amounts of sanctions reach R$ 3.15 million.

In addition to the procedures opened from customer complaints that have not been resolved, ANS can open an investigation for evidence of irregularities. That’s what the agency did based on complaints filed in Covid’s CPI. In Brasilia, senators are investigating whether Prevent Senior patients were harassed to accept the so-called “covid kit” while they were hospitalized in the operator’s hospital. Studies have proven that it is ineffective in fighting the disease. Family members of patients also accuse the operator of concealing deaths associated with the covid.

Because of this, the ANS opened two investigative procedures. In one of them, the agency investigates whether there was “failure to properly communicate to beneficiaries about the risks of using medications.” In the other, ANS wants to know if Prevent has restricted, “by any means, the freedom to exercise professional activity” of doctors and nurses.

To support the procedures, the ANS made inquiries at an address of Prevent Senior on the 17th. Based on the requested documents, the agency made calls to one hundred beneficiaries identified as patients who received the “covid kit”, and sent letters to five doctors who prescribed the kit.

The agency also said it intends to notify 85 medical providers “who work or have worked in front-line care for patient care” to see if there has been any restriction in their professional activity.

Answers

Prevent Senior informed that the data on the rates of customer complaints and administrative processes of ANS “lacks contextualization”. “We resolved more than 99% of complaints received in the month evaluated (July).” According to the operator, the indicator that placed it in seventh place in the process opening index “measures how much an operator has committed infringements against the total number of complaints”.

About the actions of the ANS to investigate the complaints made to the senators of the CPI, Prevent Senior informed that “all clarifications will be provided” and denied that the doctors did not communicate “patients and families about treatments”.