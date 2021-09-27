Prevent Senior’s Hunt to Find the 12 Doctors Who Turned It into a Window | present

More information

Representative of 12 doctors who work or have worked at Prevent Senior, lawyer Bruna Morato promises to “bring the truth” to the CPI of the Pandemic. She was summoned to testify next Tuesday, days after the senators heard, last Thursday, the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, to refute a dossier that points out irregularities in the treatment of covid patients. -19. Morato says he has a series of documents that support the content of the dossier, the result of a year and a half of gathering the complaints presented by his clients and forwarded to the Public Ministry. During this period, she explains, Prevent Senior “hunted” the professionals responsible for the complaints, so that they could serve as an example to other doctors. “They are being persecuted, stigmatized and disqualified”, says the lawyer.

Morato works in the area of ​​legal advice and advises doctors linked to Prevent Senior since 2014. In March this year, at the beginning of the pandemic, they began to report to the lawyer the first irregularities regarding the use of chloroquine and other ineffective medications. The Public Ministry was called and opened an investigation. “It also took me a long time to believe the story, to understand the story,” he says. “Obviously I had to ask for evidence, documents. I looked for patients to check the complaints. Things were happening like a snowball. Everything was double-checked”, he assures.

In July this year, Prevent Senior had 542,471 clients, the majority in São Paulo, an increase of almost 12% compared to August last year, according to data available on the National Health Agency (ANS) portal. About 4,000 patients admitted to the operator’s hospital network died with covid-19 during the pandemic. This represents about 22% of the 18,000 users who were hospitalized for the disease in the units managed by the company, according to data released by Batista Júnior during the CPI.

The suspicions raised by the dossier are very serious. The document shows how the operator, aimed at the elderly, tested the so-called kit-covid —composed of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, among other ineffective drugs against covid-19— in infected patients without the approval of these people or of the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep). I mean, they would have been subjects in an illicit experiment. In addition, the insurer would also have concealed deaths from the disease as a way of presenting the best recovery statistics. Before that, at the beginning of the pandemic, the company had accumulated 30% of deaths by covid-19 in Brazil, concentrating a lot of negative attention at that time.

During Thursday’s Senate session, Batista Júnior complained that the complaining doctors accessed the medical records of patients who were not his own, extracted data and disclosed it to the press and to the CPI. He also stated that the records compiled in the dossier are incomplete and may have been tampered with. “It’s a lie”, says Morato, who will appear in public for the first time since the accusations began to surface, through Globonews channel. “The information was delivered to the senators in full by the Regional Council of Medicine [de São Paulo, Cremesp]”, he explains. “There are more than 4,000 pages duly presented by the institution itself, in chronological order, with the evolution of the patients’ daily lives. We only indicated where this information was, so that the senators could request it from the organization”, he adds. The lawyer also guarantees that the cell phone text messages that the senators exposed during the session with Batista Júnior were delivered in full, without edits or cuts.

These records arrived at Cremesp because Prevent Senior denounced the doctors to the council for allegedly having leaked information about certain patients, says Morato. It would be one more way to chase them. “From this, Cremesp itself requested these records to evaluate the information.” Morato reaffirms that the professionals did not access the data of patients who were not theirs, which would be considered a medical offense. But how, then, did these professionals find out about cases such as that of the doctor Anthony Wong and that of Regina Hang, mother of the pocket businessman Luciano Hang? Both died of covid-19 after undergoing treatment with the ineffective kit-covid, but in their medical records and death certificates, the disease does not appear. “When patients with a certain notoriety are hospitalized and start being treated by a group of doctors, this same group of professionals passes information on to their colleagues”, explains the lawyer. “Regardless of access to the medical record, doctors begin to comment among themselves that so-and-so has evolved in such a way, is taking this medication…”

Batista Junior also claimed to the CPI of the Pandemic that the complaining doctors had been dismissed for “serious ethical and moral failures, such as invasion of medical records and inadequate treatment.” But, according to Morato, Prevent Senior doesn’t even know who they are exactly. The company, continues the lawyer, only “intuits” who they are and promotes layoffs.

As the information came out, Morato explains, other doctors also began to collaborate with information. “We started getting the answers we didn’t have,” he explains. About her customers, she makes sure they are all employed and working. The dispute with Prevent Senior did not affect their credibility in the market. “They love their patients and just want to provide good medical service, work autonomously and give the correct treatment”, he explains. “But once you have an ingrained concept of loyalty and obedience within an institution like Prevent Senior, there is no autonomy,” she concludes, refuting the company’s rhetoric that doctors should have autonomy to prescribe medication , including ineffective ones. In the case of the operator, evidence indicates that the autonomy to do what is right does not exist.

