Priest is arrested after stealing R$ 617 thousand from the church and spending it on parties and drugs

An Italian priest was arrested in Florence during an investigation into the theft of more than 85,000 pounds sterling (about R$617.7 thousand) from the church he led. The money, from donations from parishioners, was supposedly used to pay for gay parties at the church’s home.

Ordained in 2007 and appointed parish priest in 2009, 40-year-old Father Francesco Spagnesi, from the Italian commune in the Tuscany region of Prato, is under house arrest on suspicion of robbery. Police are still listening to hundreds of people who allegedly attended the festivities, as well as parishioners and church workers.

Investigations began after police discovered that a priest’s flatmate had imported a liter of GHB, or liquid ecstasy, from the Netherlands. A parish accountant was the one who discovered an embezzlement of money from the church account. The police are investigating whether the amount was used by the priest to buy drugs.

Access to temple funds was blocked by the accountant and Spagnesi, police said, had begun pocketing money from the church’s offering during masses and was still soliciting funds from wealthy parishioners, claiming the money would be used for low-income families. Some of them even donated, individually, up to 1,280 pounds, or around R$ 9,300.